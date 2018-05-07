BMW already offers a 2 Series Convertible. Why not upgrade it to M2 specs?
Now that warm weather is far more common across the Northern Hemisphere, open-roof driving seems much more attractive. Folks in the market for combining the topless motoring of the BMW 2 Series Convertible and the performance of the M2 need to check out the the latest project car from German tuner Lightweight. The company gives the droptop the nickname Hillary.
This project actually tops both the standard M2 and the Competition version in output. Additional tuning, including a titanium exhaust, pushes the 3.0-liter biturbo inline-six engine to 422 horsepower (315 kilowatts) and 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque – versus 405 hp (302 kW) and 406 lb-ft (551 Nm) of torque for the M2 Competition. A seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox from an M4 GTS routes the power to the road. Lightweight also installs the axles and differential from the M2.
To handle this power, Lightweight uses a set of Bilstein Clubsport coilovers and modified track rods at the rear. The firm retains the standard brakes but installs Endless brake pads and steel braided lines. It also uses the ABS settings from the M4 GTS.
The Lightweight M2 Convertible looks aggressive without going overboard into being cartoonishly mean. The tuner installs carbon fiber components for the hood, front splitter, kidney grilles, side blades, rear spoiler, and diffuser. The pieces look like they could come straight from the factory. There's even more carbon on the inside, and the seats feature blue contrast stitching to contrast with the black leather upholstery. Pieces of Alcantara appear on the door sills and portions of the steering wheel.
This M2 Convertible is just a one-off project showing what the tuner can do. According to Lightweight, recreating it would cost 75,000 euros ($89,500 at current rates). For comparison, an M4 Convertible in the U.S. starts at $77,200, plus $995 for destination.
Source: Lightweight
Once again Lightweight presents something very out of the ordinary with their late 2018 project vehicle.
Following the LW M2 CSR equipped with pure M4 GTS technique, its successor with solely M2 technique – teamed with the benefits of a convertible - makes a first public appearance.
The gens of the LW M2 convertible have a rather more female touch – in cross-comparison to the CSR.
Never built by BMW this way - implemented by Lightweight technically and visually a 100 % - now, the LW M2 convertible named “Hillary” enters the public stage.
“It was important to us to upgrade this vehicle not only visually on the M2 base, but truly install the entire technique of a M2. Visual conversions from a F23 to a M2 already exist, so that would be no challenge for us at all – but to install the DKG transmission including the differential and M2 axles completely – that was our obligation.” according to the head of Lightweight, Marc Müller.
In order to adjust also “Hillary's” interior to the visible conditions of the M2, the rear bench and side panels are equipped with the original blue contrast stitching.
Primarily, Lightweight constructs performance-orientated vehicles. That's why the team mounted a Bilstein clubsport chassis into the LW M2 – especially aligned to this particular sports car to enjoy faster rides on country roads and mountain passes with utmost pleasure.
“Our goal was to reach the maximum of an attractive look and performance with the chosen set of wheels. No one ever hardly used 305/25/21 on a M2....” according to Marc Müller. Also the combination of 20 inch on the front axle and 21 inch on the rear axle required adjustments to the ABS alignment – that's why the ABS alignment of the M4 GTS was the best choice, as it drives on different dimensions as well (19/20 inch).
A lot of real carbon applications in the interior, a steering wheel with fine perforated Alcantara leather and any possible BMW features makes the summer thoroughly enjoyable in the LW M2 convertible.
From the outside the LW M2 convertible appears decent/sporty. A lot of real carbon parts are used, like the two-part front spoiler (an extendable spoiler blade is available upon request), a diffuser and twin-kidney shaped radiator grilles.
The magnificent sound of the six cylinder engine beats its drums through a Lightweight titanium end muffler with real carbon end pipes and a Lightweight 300 cell down-pipe right into the ears of the passengers - especially if the roof is down.
The fees for the complete automobile are round about 75.000 Euro.
Technical data LW M2 convertible
BMW M2 F87 N55 with 7-gear DKG transmission; M2 axles, M2 differential
Performance: 428 PS; 600 Nm torque value per engine characteristic field optimization; 300 km/h top speed
Chassis: Bilstein clubsport chassis with its own identification; modified track rods at the rear M4 GTS transmission/DSC and differential software
Brakes: Original brakes with Endless brake pads and steel braided brake lines; M4 GTS ABS alignment
Wheels: 9x20 with 265/30/20 on the front axle and 11x21 with 305/25/21 on the rear axle, each with Michelin Pilot Sport4
Exterior: Lightweight real carbon front spoiler with real carbon side blades (combinable with M-performance side blades); Lightweight real carbon rear end diffuser; Lightweight real carbon rear end spoiler; Lightweight real carbon twin-kidney shaped radiator grilles; Lightweight real carbon hood GTS; Lightweight headlights and air intake labels
Interior: Lightweight real carbon interior trim; steering wheel with fine perforated Alcantara leather/individual cover; Lightweight display; BMW M2 interior nappa leather black; Lightweight floor mats velour
Exhaust system: Lightweight titanium end muffler with real carbon end pipes; Lightweight 300 cells down-pipe