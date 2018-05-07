It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say Mercedes is rejuvenating its entire SUV portfolio. The three-pointed star recently launched the all-new G-Class and is currently putting the finishing touches on the next generations of the GLA, GLE, and GLS while prepping a facelift for the GLC. Not only that, but it’s extending its high-riding offerings by working on a first-ever GLB rumored to serve as a mini G.

Judging by the light amount of camouflage this prototype was wearing, one could be tempted to say an official reveal of the new Mercedes GLE will take place in the coming months. The near-production test vehicle appeared to have all the final bits and pieces, including the sleeker headlights and slimmer taillights.

Looking at the front grille with its two horizontal slats, there’s a good chance the red GLE was of the AMG Line type, which would make sense given the big alloy wheels. That being said, one can never be too sure when talking about prototypes as in many cases these combine features from different trim levels.

Regardless of version, the fourth-generation GLE (W167) looks substantially sportier than the model it’s about to replace. While it may seem a bit smaller compared to its predecessor, it’s probably just an illusion caused by the reshaped and more rounded body enabling a youthful look. We are eager to see what’s hiding underneath the black tape at the back where the distinctive C-pillar of the GLE has likely been modified.

While we don’t get the chance to have a look inside the cabin, the very same YouTube user that goes by the name of walkoART caught on camera the interior of a different prototype at the beginning of the year. It had the new MBUX infotainment system with a pair of 12.3-inch, which we won’t be too surprised if it will come as standard equipment.

The wraps should come off just in time for the Paris Motor Show scheduled to start at the beginning of October, although Mercedes could decide to reveal the all-new GLE online a few weeks sooner.

Video: walkoART / YouTube