Diesel against gasoline. It’s not a duel that’s really important in the United States, but customers in Europe and some other regions of the world are still in love with the compression ignition engine. On the Old continent alone, nearly 45 percent of the customers are still opting for a diesel-powered new vehicle, despite the Dieselgate scandal. Given that, it’s not a surprise that automakers are still doing lovely diesel models, like the quad-turbo BMW M550d.

In their latest video, the folks over at AutoTopNL are comparing the most powerful diesel BMW money can buy today with the M550i, the next best thing to an M5. On paper, it should be a really close battle, because the V8 engine produces 462 horsepower (345 kilowatts) and 479 pound-feet (650 Newton-meters) of torque in this configuration versus 400 hp (298 kW) and 560 lb-ft (760 Nm) for the 3.0-liter quad-turbo diesel of the M550d.

And, indeed, it’s a really, really close drag. When the gasoline-powered car is at 65 miles per hour (105 kilometers per hour) on third gear, the M550d is just 0.6 mph (1 kph) behind on fourth gear. The gap is slightly bigger at 124 mph (200 kph), when the diesel model is still running at 119 mph (191 kph). Finally, when the M550i reaches its top speed of 162 mph (260 kph) on sixth gear, the M550d is just 7 mph (12 kph) behind on seventh gear.

But there’s one more thing – the engine sound. Nothing can beat one of the finest V8s on the market, not even one of the finest inline-six diesels. The M550i simply screams beautifully at any engine speed up to 6,500 rpm, while the diesel is quiet and refined, and has a redline of approximately 4,600 rpm.

Source: AutoTopNL on YouTube