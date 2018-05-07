The Audi RS Q5 is still a no-show, but ABT Sportsline has the perfect substitute courtesy of a comprehensive upgrade program tailored to the SQ5. Originally unveiled back in November 2017 before being revisited in February this year, the amped-up crossover has now traveled to a nice location for an equally nice photo shoot.

Kempten, Germany was the location chosen by Auditography to immortalize this Glacier White Metallic example equipped with all the bells and whistles from ABT. In some of the images, we also get to see the tuner’s RS4-R, which posed for the camera at the end of last month in the exact same spot. As it was the case with the wagon, the tuner’s first order of business was to upgrade the SQ5’s engine, a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6.

While the standard version of the hot crossover pushes out an already generous 354 horsepower and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque, ABT can extract a meaty 425 hp and 405 lb-ft (550 Nm). The stock SQ5 runs to 62 mph (100 kph) in 5.4 seconds, but give it to the tuner and it will shave off half a second to drop below the 5-second mark.

To match the extra muscle coming from underneath the hood, the aftermarket specialists have also come up with a more aggressive body kit and a new exhaust system featuring real quad exhaust tips. Bigger wheels along with a lowered suspension kit are also part of the package to further enhance the SQ5’s sportiness.

Speaking of being sporty, towards the end of the video we can see the tricked-out crossover effortlessly hitting 62 mph (100 kph) and going all the way up to 150 mph (242 kph) without breaking a sweat. Presumably, the acceleration test took place on an unrestricted section of the Autobahn where a few days ago the facelifted Porsche 911 GT3 RS hit 186 mph (300 kph) at night.

Photos, Video: Auditography