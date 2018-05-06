It isn’t unusual for someone to have a hard time letting of an old ride. More often than not, these vehicles that you grew up with have been a huge part of your life. The memories that come with your first drive, the places you went to, or even the things you did inside – all these add sentimental value to the car, which makes it something that you might even consider a part of your family.

If you’re among those who are hopeless with their dilapidated classics, the story of this resto-mod (restored and modified) 1965 Kaiser Wagoneer might inspire you.

This custom-built ride was done by Icon 4x4, a California-based shop where sentimental value is a priority. They have rebuilt a number of vehicles in their portfolio, which include huge vehicles like old Toyota Land Cruiser, Chevrolet Trucks, and Ford Bronco. If isn’t any obvious with the name, Icon 4x4 like four-wheel-drive vehicles.

The restoration was done throughout the Wagoneer’s body down to its last bolt. Although, we must say, the condition of the original vehicle doesn’t look like it’s five-decades old. The body is still intact, with the “shovel” style nose crowning its fascia. Here’s a side-by-side comparison:

Icon 4x4 did a great job in reimagining the Wagoneer in its original glory as the pioneer of luxury SUVs, even more. The added wood grains on the side was a great touch, while every inch of exterior details were restored back to perfection. Even the Jeep badge has been subtly replaced to reflect the modern Erod GM 6.2 LS3 V8 engine replacement.

Inside, the Icon 4x4 team picked out the details they love, such as the simple yet classic instrument cluster, plastic knobs, the steering wheel, and even the non-working AM radio speakers on the right dashboard. They left it there for its aesthetic appeal.

The door trim details were also kept to its original layout, but the materials were replaced with high-quality Knoll.

The result? An inviting interior that takes you back in time yet having modern technology integrated with it, like electronic parking gate and tailgate. If I were the owner of this 1965 Kaiser Wagoneer, I will surely love its new look that’s more reassuring that the vehicle will continue to live for more decades to come.

Preserving nostalgia can be pricey, but if it’s this good, I wouldn’t really mind paying the price. You can see the other images of the Icon Kaiser Wagoneer in the gallery below.

Source: Icon 4x4