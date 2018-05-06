Honda is making its forbidden fruit a little more forbidden with a subsequent increase in pricing starting this May. The Civic Type R gets a $605 increase, jacking up its base price to $35,595, which includes the $895 destination charge. The price increase also affects the normal Civics, with a $100 addition to the base price. Good news is, Honda’s hot hatch is still cheaper than its soon-to-be sole rival, the VW Golf R.

With this increase in pricing, the Civic Type R is still a great buy as it stays within the sub-$40k range even with extra accessories like side molding, dust cover, door mirror cover, carbon fiber rear spoiler, wireless charger, among others. But, who needs those anyway? At its mentioned new base price, you already get 20-inch wheels, Brembo brakes, Continental tires, seven-inch touchscreen with navigation, and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.

This while having the same 306-horsepower, 295-pound-feet 2.0-liter turbocharged engine under its hood that sends power to the front wheels via a standard six-speed manual transmission.

On the other hand, the top-of-the-line VW Golf R is still at a glaring $40,635 for its base price including the destination charge, while its fully-loaded option sets you back $47,051.

Meanwhile, another Civic Type R rival is on the verge of getting axed in the U.S. The Ford Focus RS soon be out of its lineup in a recent business move by the Blue Oval. This will leave Honda’s hot hatch in a head-to-head deathmatch with the VW Golf R. While you may say that there’s the Subaru WRX STI to rival the Civic Type R, well, it’s not a hatch and is priced $1,360 more than the Honda.

Source: CarsDirect.com