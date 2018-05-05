On January 10, 2018, an Instagram user by the name of Wilco Block basically leaked the interior of the reborn BMW 8 Series. Fast forward to May 5, the very same user has once again caught on camera the cabin of the much-awaited 8 Series, but this time around we’re dealing with the convertible. The red interior you see below belongs to a high-end 850i version with M Sport attire.

As you’d come to expect from a new model sitting near the top of the food chain, the 8 Series features BMW’s swanky new all-digital instrument cluster previewed nearly a month ago and also bound to be used by the next-generation Z4.

While premium automakers such as Audi are beginning to move away from conventional buttons by using secondary touchscreens or touch-sensitive controls, the center console of the new 8 Series is jam-packed with physical buttons.

The central display belongs to the updated iDrive announced by BMW when it gave us a sneak preview of the aforementioned digital driver’s display. It’s difficult to tell whether the screen’s size has increased over the 10.2-inch display you’ll find inside the 7 Series, but we’re getting the feeling it’s a tad bit larger. Regardless, the company has promised its latest iDrive will provide improved touch operation and the availability of up to 10 configurable main menu pages – each featuring between two and four pads.

