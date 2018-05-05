Cadillac CTS-V four-door sedan versus Dodge Challenger SRT Demon – it’s an obvious mismatch. So much so, that we didn’t even bother to conceal the winner.

Both cars are achievers in their respective classes, but it’s clear as day that the Demon would eat the CTS-V alive in a quarter mile drag strip, especially with the Cadillac’s extra seats (and an extra passenger, seems like it) and less power under its hood. The Demon is also meant to be a drag racer, with a built-in “Drag Mode” – a first in a street legal production car. But the real question is, how far would be the gap between these two? While this may look like a walk in the park for the Demon, the CTS-V came in just over a second late.

The video of the head-to-head battle between these two American performance cars was uploaded by Wheels on Youtube. It wasn’t mentioned whether the two cars were stock, but they looked like they were. Although, the Demon looked to be configured with a passenger seat (you have the option to remove a lot of things inside the car to lessen the weight).

With the Demon’s standard 808-horsepower 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 engine under its hood, the drag race started with the Dodge right at the front almost creating a two-car gap from the Cadillac. But, the 640-hp CTS-V didn’t accept defeat with open arms. There was a gap, yes, but it wasn’t what we’re expecting. We figured the extra seats and less power of the sedan would take a toll on it profusely, but it didn’t. At least not that much.

At the finish line, the Demon clocked in 10.29 seconds at 134.04 miles per hour, while the CTS-V registered 11.65 seconds at 127.11 miles per hour. With exactly 1.36 seconds time difference between the two, it’s quite surprising, we must say.

Source: Wheels / Youtube