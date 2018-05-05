Hide press release Show press release

M Performance Parts for the new BMW M2 Competition available as Original BMW Accessories.

Racing technology for more driving dynamics and spectacular looks.

Munich. With the engine from the BMW M4, the BMW M2 Competition reaches a whole new dimension (combined fuel consumption: 10.0-9.9 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 228–225 g/km)*: The double turbocharged inline 6-cylinder engine takes the compact coupé to a whole new level of motorsport style driving performance. The 410 horsepowers of the power unit propel the compact model to 100 km/h in only 4.4 seconds from standstill (4.2 s with double-clutch transmission). However, this irresistible forward thrust can be enhanced even further. At the launch of the BMW M2 Competition, a wide range of exclusive M Performance Parts will be available as Original BMW Accessories to turn the car into an uncompromising sports machine with performance and looks to match. The source of all this racing know-how is BMW M GmbH.

Lower weight and even more thrilling set-up.

In order to increase driving dynamics even further, the BMW engineers came up with a whole series of highlights to lower the weight of the M2 Competition and enhance its already very sporty driving characteristics. This includes the M Performance suspension retrofit kit, which is available as an Original BMW Accessory. The coil-spring suspension can be lowered by up to 20 millimetres; the damping technology can be independently adjusted for the compression stage (12 setting options) and the rebound stage (16 setting options). The M Performance suspension ensures a markedly neutral driving response with significantly reduced rolling tendency. The performance of the BMW M2 Competition is especially enhanced when it is driven extremely dynamically.

BMW M Performance Parts upgrades also provide the suitable light-weight forged wheels and larger-dimension brakes with even higher braking response. The larger, internally ventilated and perforated BMW M Compound Brake Discs of the BMW M Sports Brake System Red ensure improved thermal resilience as compared to the series production brake system. Aluminium 6-piston fixed calipers on the front axle and 4-piston fixed calipers on the rear axle generate more brake force under extreme conditions. The suitable sports brake pads are also available. They are derived from long-distance brake pads as used in motorsport and were developed to provide outstanding braking performance under high thermal load. In conjunction with the new 19 inch M Performance forged wheel Y-spoke style 763 M the unsprung masses are reduced by 3.2 kilograms* compared to the standard 19 inch wheel. This has positive effects on steering behaviour and driving dynamics. The open design with five Y spokes also highlights the red brake calipers perfectly. The exclusive forged wheels are available in the colours Jet Black matt and Frozen Gold with machined M Performance lettering in the rim flange. Apart from the standard 19 inch tyres, the especially high-grip MICHELIN Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres can be selected.

Carbon fibre emphasises the car’s sporty visual appeal.

Additional lightweight parts made of high-grade carbon fibre save additional weight. The newly developed M Performance bonnet made of carbon fibre with partially visible varnished carbon fibre is not only a real eyecatcher; this is also the first time the BMW M2 Competition boasts a powerdome. This engine hood reduces the load on the front axle by approximately nine kilograms, too. Truly stunning looks are achieved in combination with the M Performance vehicle roof in carbon fibre, which is also made of visible varnished carbon fibre (approx. 5 kg weight saving) and the M Performance tailgate in carbon fibre (approx. 6 kg weight saving, both available from 11/2018). In addition to featuring partially visible varnished carbon fibre on the outside, the inside of the tailgate is completely made of visible carbon fibre, which makes for spectacular loading and unloading. The M Performance front side panel in carbon fibre at the front, left/right with integrated air outlets made of visible carbon fibre (available from 11/2018) reduces weight even more.

Racing sound on the road is provided by the M Performance exhaust system. The lightweight construction flap exhaust system made of stainless steel features a titanium rear silencer and 93 millimetre tailpipes made of carbon fibre with M logo. The sound ranges from sporty (Efficient Mode) to uncompromising racing acoustics (Sport Mode and Sport+ Mode) thereby emphasising the unique 6-cylinder bi-turbo sound even further. Of course this exhaust system (available from 9/2018) saves weight as well – approximately 32 percent (8 kg) as compared to the series production part.

Professional driving analysis via M Performance Drive Analyser.

Drivers of a sports machine like the BMW M2 Competition want to know exactly how fast they’re going. For racetrack use, they not only want to know about the driving speed, but also the engine data, accelerator and brake use as well as the lateral acceleration. The M Performance Drive Analyser now also allows this and other data to be displayed, recorded, professionally and comfortably analysed after driving in the BMW M2 Competition and it can also be shared with others as required. The M Performance Drive Analyser has been directly derived from motorsports. All that is required for this is an OBD stick (On Board Diagnostics) as well as a special smartphone app. The OBD stick is first of all placed in a socket in the footwell. The smartphone then connects with the stick via Bluetooth and turns it into an interactive driving experience system. All measured activities are saved directly on the smartphone. Later all the results and data can be called up in the app, which is free-of-charge for BMW customers, in the form of videos or graphic displays. For all those who want to make video recordings, Original BMW Accessories offer the M Performance Track Fix and Travel & Comfort System holders for action cameras. They can be either attached to the threaded bushes for the towing eyes on the front and rear or in the car’s interior.

Carbon fibre aerodynamics parts specially designed for the BMW M2 Competition.

A wide range of exterior M Performance Parts is available to visually emphasise the concentrated power of the BMW M2 Competition even further and to highlight its aerodynamic qualities. The carbon fibre parts are mainly elaborately crafted by hand and enhance the high-quality and sporty visual appeal of the car even more. All parts have been developed especially for the BMW M2 Competition and have already been type approved for the whole car. No further entries have to be made to the vehicle papers. These M Performance Parts are available: front splitter in carbon fibre, kidney grille in carbon fibre, air breather side bars in carbon fibre (right/left), exterior mirror caps in carbon fibre, door sill finisher in carbon fibre, side skirt extensions in carbon fibre, rear diffusor in carbon fibre, rear spoiler in carbon fibre. Even the M Performance engine cover under the bonnet is made of this high grade carbon fibre material. Its multi-layer varnish finish and high-gloss polished surface give it a very special visual appeal. The M Performance rear spoiler in carbon fibre streamed is also available. M Performance Motorsport decal is the ideal supplement for the carbon fibre parts and is available in the distinctive M colours for the front, rear, left and right.

Sporty design accents for the doors and interior.

A further design accent already meets the eye when you open the doors: BMW LED door projectors featuring new slide technology project fascinating graphics onto the ground next to the car and turn getting into the car into an experience. With two sports steering wheels, special highlights are also available for the interior. They give the interior a true motorsport appeal. M Performance steering wheel Pro is covered with high-grade leather on the upper and lower section; the grip area features Alcantara covering and is exceptionally pleasant and functional to hold. The M Performance steering wheel with race display, Alcantara covering and open-pore carbon fibre is an especially sporty accessory. On the upper steering wheel rim it features a display, which provides the driver with information depending on the selected driving mode. In Sport Mode for example, a stopwatch and a G-force meter for longitudinal and transverse acceleration are displayed. In Race Mode, the stopwatch changes to display minutes, seconds and hundredths of a second. The modes are easy and comfortable to change using two buttons in the thumb rest area. A gear shift indicator with coloured LEDs on the right and left of the display provides even more motorsport atmosphere.

Refining the car down to the last detail with M Performance Parts.

In the footwell, the M Performance pedal covers in stainless steel and M Performance floor mats provide further dynamic touches. High-grade parts for the gearshift lever knob/gear selector switch, double-clutch transmission and hand brake handle are featured in the carbon fibre/Alcantara M Performance interior kit. Even the car key can be upgraded with an elegant M Performance key case in Alcantara/carbon fibre. The M Performance indoor car cover is available as an Original BMW Accessory for everyone who wants to protect their car in style.