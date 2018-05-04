This large sedan is quick.

Large luxury sedans are no longer restricted to the slow lane in 2018. Technology and competition have made even the most midrange of offerings pack performance. On paper, the Mercedes CLS450 sedan should be slow – at least by modern standards. It’s a massive, coupe-like sedan that shrouds its passengers in luxury. Under the hood is a modest turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six producing 362 horsepower and 368 pound-feet of (Newton-meters) of torque. There’s also a supplemental electric motor-generation delivering an extra 21 hp and 184 lb-ft (250Nm) of torque. The electric boost is only available for a short period. But it’s a decent amount of extra oomph that helps propel the CLS450 to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in under five seconds. That’s quick. 

Also check out:

The video, another great one from AutoTopNL, takes us inside the CLS450 for its top-speed run – after we’ve recently seen a driver's point-of-view from inside the sedan. You can hear the engine noise penetrate the cabin as the sedan accelerates to its top speed of 159 mph (256 kph). The car hits 100 mph (160 kph) in 11 seconds before hitting 124 mph (200 kph) less than seven seconds later. Here is where the CLS begins to slow. The last 35 mph (56 kph) takes the sedan and its straight-six engine another 16 seconds to reach its top speed. Remember, this isn’t­­­ designed for the race track.

Not every luxury car has to set a new lap record at the Nürburgring. The CLS450 and its electrically-assisted turbo 3.0-liter is plenty of power for a Friday night trip to the yacht club. It’s also plenty of power to accelerate onto the highway or pass a slow Sunday morning driver.

This isn’t the only new CLS coming from Mercedes. Mercedes-AMG is readying a performance version that actually won’t be that different from the 450. It will use the same inline-six engine and hybrid assistance but will pump out 429 horsepower and plenty of low-end torque. Until then, the CLS450 will have to do.

Source: AutoTopNL via YouTube

2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

Mercedes CLS standard version
94 photos
Mercedes CLS standard version Mercedes CLS standard version Mercedes CLS standard version Mercedes CLS standard version Mercedes CLS standard version Mercedes CLS AMG Line Mercedes CLS AMG Line

Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
Explore

More photos

2019 Mercedes-AMG CLS53
2019 Mercedes-AMG CLS53
Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 teasers
Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 teasers
Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 and new Sprinter screenshots from spy video
Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 and new Sprinter screenshots from spy video
New Mercedes CLS 450 on the street
New Mercedes CLS 450 on the street
2019 Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 Spied
2019 Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 Spied
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS renderings
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS renderings