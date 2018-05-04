In the early 2000s, Mercedes-Benz decided to celebrate its success in Germany's DTM series with a limited run of 100 coupes that were as close to the race car as could still be used on the road. The result was the CLK DTM. While Mercedes never officially sold this racing-inspired model in the United States, a few enterprising folks have been able to bring a handful of the cars into the country. Now, one of these rarities is for sale in Miami. Be ready to spend $449,000 for the exclusivity of having one of these special models, though.

To create the CLK DTM, Mercedes worked with the team at HWA AG, which handled the race cars. The firm made the vehicle's exterior far more aggressive by adding massive fender flares and a similarly huge wing. Inside, the team ripped out the rear seat and installed spartan, carbon fiber door panels. The seats and steering wheel received Alcantara upholstery, too.

A racing-inspired vehicle needs a suitably powerful engine. The CLK DTM features AMG's 5.5-liter supercharged V8 with tuning that takes the output to 582 horsepower and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque. A five-speed automatic with paddle shifters behind the steering wheel is the only available gearbox.

This example has 5,100 miles on the odometer. It's in the country under the show and display rule that limits the owner to driving 2,500 miles a year.

Source: MotorGT, Robert Lyon via YouTube