Following the voluptuous new V60, the S60 will be the latest (and last) of the old Volvo’s to be updated with the Swedish automaker’s fresh design cues. The sedan is scheduled to make its debut this summer at Volvo’s South Carolina manufacturing facility, of all places, before going on sale either later in the year or early in 2019. But before that happens, our rendering artists have digitally imagined the new sedan, specifically its beautiful butt.

Working off of previous leaked images and teasers, the Volvo S60 comes to life in the digital world – and it looks stunning. It borrows nearly all of the same cues from the larger S90, and even the S60 wagon before it, but is unique with slightly sharper taillights – based on this leaked image – quad exhaust tips, and few other unique styling elements that help separate it from the rest of the family.

Though we don’t have any idea as to the styling of the front end – our closest look at the new fascia came by way of Volvo’s CEO – we can imagine it will share a number of similarities with the V60. Features like the "Thor’s Hammer" headlights, and the dual grille design should carry over almost exactly.

As mentioned, the new Volvo S60 will make its debut in just a few months. The company has decided to show its new sedan in South Carolina, as opposed to the V60’s debut in Volvo’s home country of Sweden. Volvo's new American manufacturing facility is located in Berkeley County in the southern state.

As far as power goes, expect the new S60 to get a pretty significant upgrade. The base V60 plug-in hybrid T6 setup produces 340 horsepower (253 kilowatts), while the T8 Twin Engine setup delivers 390 hp (290 kW) and 472 lb-ft (639 Nm) of torque, both with all-wheel drive. Expect the S60 to use those same powertrains, or some variation of which.

Source: Automedia