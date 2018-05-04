Will fans of old VWs and Audis appreciate the electric vehicles that will be the future of the brands?
Audi will electrify the annual Wörthersee Meet by bringing a prototype Audi E-tron Quattro towing the E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo concept. It's a fascinating decision to bring two visions of the company's future to an event that largely celebrates the great models of the VW Group's past.
The E-Tron Quattro will be Audi's first dedicated EV, and it will be on sale in Europe by the end of the year. The Four Rings is currently testing a fleet of 250 of them around the world both as a means to build buzz and to work out the final kinks. The electric crossover features a 95 kilowatt-hour battery pack that allows for a driving range of over 248.5 miles (400 kilometers) in the new WLTP driving cycle. Powertrain specs are less clear, but the electric motors allegedly produce a total of 435 horsepower (320 kilowatts) or 503 hp (379 kW) during a temporary power boost.
Audi has already announced that the E-Tron starts at 80,000 euros in Germany (about $96,000 at current exchange rates). This suggests the electric crossover would be price competitive with a Tesla Model X 100D that goes for $97,200 after destination in the United States.
Don't expect to buy the E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo from an Audi showroom anytime soon, but it's easily drivable virtually on the PlayStation 4 in Gran Turismo Sport. The company also built a real-world example that features a total output of 815 hp (600 kW) from three electric motors. The firm has even invited guests for a ride in it during Formula E events.
After the launch of the E-Tron and the more stylish Sportback variant of the SUV, Audi has teased its intention to build an electric luxury sedan. The E-Tron GT (above) previews a potential look for the stylish four-door, and it would allegedly borrow underpinnings from the Porsche Mission E.
Source: Audi
Audi E-Tron Quattro And Vision Gran Turismo At Worthersee
All-electric combination: Audi e-tron prototype at Wörthersee Meet
Audi e-tron prototype tows trailer with Audi e-tron Vision Gran Turismo concept car
Long range and trailer hitch demonstrate suitability for everyday use
The popular GTI Meet at Lake Wörthersee will be held from May 9 to 12. In on the action: the Audi e-tron prototype. As a towing vehicle for the Audi e-tron Vision Gran Turismo, the sporty electric SUV proves its excellent suitability for everyday use.
This year’s GTI Meet will be held at Lake Wörthersee for the 37th time. And as every year, most fans will arrive days before the official start of the event. Audi will be joining them. The brand with the four rings will be in Reifnitz with its first all-electric model, the Audi e-tron prototype.
In its specially developed design camouflage that skillfully presents the high-voltage drive system, the electric SUV will demonstrate its suitability for everyday use. As well as a long range of more than 400 kilometers (248.5 mi) in the WLTP driving cycle and the electric quattro that ensures powerful performance on any terrain, the optional trailer hitch offers new options for using the electric car – for sport and leisure activities, for instance.
On the trailer, the prototype will be transporting the Audi e-tron Vision Gran Turismo concept car. Originally developed exclusively for virtual races on the PlayStation 4, Audi is making the electrically driven Formula E race car concept a reality. Since the race in Rome, the Audi e-tron Vision Gran Turismo has been deployed as a race taxi for the electric racing series.
Further information on the Audi e-tron prototype can be found in the Audi MediaCenter at www.audi-mediacenter.comand at www.e-tron.audi.