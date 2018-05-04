Audi will electrify the annual Wörthersee Meet by bringing a prototype Audi E-tron Quattro towing the E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo concept. It's a fascinating decision to bring two visions of the company's future to an event that largely celebrates the great models of the VW Group's past.

The E-Tron Quattro will be Audi's first dedicated EV, and it will be on sale in Europe by the end of the year. The Four Rings is currently testing a fleet of 250 of them around the world both as a means to build buzz and to work out the final kinks. The electric crossover features a 95 kilowatt-hour battery pack that allows for a driving range of over 248.5 miles (400 kilometers) in the new WLTP driving cycle. Powertrain specs are less clear, but the electric motors allegedly produce a total of 435 horsepower (320 kilowatts) or 503 hp (379 kW) during a temporary power boost.

Audi has already announced that the E-Tron starts at 80,000 euros in Germany (about $96,000 at current exchange rates). This suggests the electric crossover would be price competitive with a Tesla Model X 100D that goes for $97,200 after destination in the United States.

Don't expect to buy the E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo from an Audi showroom anytime soon, but it's easily drivable virtually on the PlayStation 4 in Gran Turismo Sport. The company also built a real-world example that features a total output of 815 hp (600 kW) from three electric motors. The firm has even invited guests for a ride in it during Formula E events.

After the launch of the E-Tron and the more stylish Sportback variant of the SUV, Audi has teased its intention to build an electric luxury sedan. The E-Tron GT (above) previews a potential look for the stylish four-door, and it would allegedly borrow underpinnings from the Porsche Mission E.

Source: Audi