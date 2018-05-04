We’ve seen Chevrolet’s sporty RST trim level before, most recently with spy photos of the Silverado wearing the trim, and before that, on the Tahoe. The latter we hustled down the highways of Texas. Now the large-and-in-charge Suburban is getting in on the fun with a sporty RST trim level all its own.

The Suburban RST borrows nearly all of the same styling elements found on the Tahoe before it; new 22-inch wheels wrapped in Bridgestone P285/45R 22 tires, black bowties and badging, and a blacked out-grille. Out back there’s an optional Borla Performance Dual-Side Exit exhaust system, too, which not only looks more aggressive, but should give the V8 engine an even more raucous note.

The Suburban RST will use for the first time ever a 6.2-liter V8, paired to an equally new 10-speed automatic. That engine will produce 420 horsepower (313 kilowatts) and 460 pound-feet (623 Newton-meters) of torque at full tilt, matching the Tahoe RST, and likely the Silverado RST, too. That number represents a pretty hefty upgrade over the current range-topping ‘Burban, which wields a smaller 5.3-liter V8, and produces a mere 355 hp (364 kW) and 383 lb-ft (519 Nm) of torque.

But that new engine is only part of the performance story. The Suburban RST will also adopt Chevy’s Magnetic Ride Control system for the first time ever, making the bulky SUV a bit sportier – cutting down on bodyroll in the corners – and more comfortable on the open road. Not to mention it can still tow up to 8,100 pounds (3,674 kilograms).

"When you want to hustle, the Suburban RST with the Performance Package offers high levels of acceleration, braking and road-holding grip," said Eric Stanczak, chief engineer for Chevrolet full-size trucks. "When you want to relax, it is very refined, with exceptional ride comfort and interior quietness."

Alongside the already mentioned optional Borla exhaust, Chevy offers a handful of other add-ons, too. Buyers can pick up a performance brake package, which tacks on Brembo brake pads and six-piston Duralife rotors, and/or a Performance Package, which does away with all the silly chrome treatments. No word on how much those extras will set buyers back.

Chevy hasn't detailed how much the Suburban RST itself will cost, nor when you can expect to see it in dealers. But the bowtie brand promises even more in the way of details closer to an official release.

Source: Chevrolet