If you’ve been saving up to buy a hardcore Volkswagen Golf GTI, you’ll be happy to hear the track-only TCR version is going to receive a road-legal equivalent in the near future. Debuting on May 9 during the annual GTI meeting at Wörthersee, the Golf GTI TCR is billed as being a special edition, so there’s a pretty good chance it will end up as a limited-run hot hatch.

For the time being, we are only given the chance to check out a section of the car’s rear end through an appealing digital sketch showing off the aggressive fins of the diffuser flanked by a pair of fat exhaust tips. The Golf GTI TCR appears to have full-LED taillights and it rides on what looks to be a large set of wheels, likely measuring at least 18 inches.

Power will be provided by a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine dialed to develop a meaty 286 hp (213 kW) from 6,800 rpm and a peak torque of 273 pound-feet (370 Newton-meters) attainable from 1,600 rpm. The TSI unit will be hooked up to a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic gearbox offered as standard equipment, just like the front axle differential lock. As a refresher, the race car is substantially more powerful by packing 345 hp and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm).

As standard, VW will install an electronic speed limiter programmed to kick in at 155 mph (250 kph), but if you’ll ask them nicely, they’ll take it off to unlock a maximum velocity of 164 mph (264 kph). The unrestricted version will effectively become the fastest Golf GTI ever made, eclipsing by 2 mph even the more powerful Clubsport S unveiled at the same Wörthersee show a couple of years ago.

Programmed to go on sale towards the end of the year, the road-legal TCR version will continue the successful Golf GTI story that started in 1976 with the original model. Since then, VW has sold an impressive 2.2 million cars.

Source: Volkswagen