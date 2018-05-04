Whether it’s for testing a front-wheel drive small hatchback, an all-wheel drive SUV or a rear-wheel drive performance car, the Nürburgring is the go-to place for most automakers looking to perfect their upcoming products. The most recent example would have to be the next-generation Flying Spur, which was caught earlier this week tackling the Green Hell while carrying an abundance of disguise.

The camo attire makes it rather unattractive, but having seen the new Continental GT, you can rest assured its more practical four-door counterpart will be a looker. Interestingly, rumor has it the new Flying Spur will be more than just a sedan version of the Conti in terms of styling as it is believed Bentley’s designers have made additional tweaks to further separate the two models. A similar decision was taken back in 2013 when the second generation of the stately sedan came out without the “Continental” in its moniker.

A quick check of the vehicle’s license plate with U.K.’s Driver & Vehicle Licensing Agency shows the test vehicle was actually registered as a white car in March 2017. The same DVLA also reveals the work-in-progress Flying Spur has the Volkswagen Group’s new biturbo 6.0-liter W12 engine you’ll find not only in the aforementioned Continental GT, but also in the Bentayga and the new Audi A8 W12. Expect the output numbers to be in the same ballpark as those of Crewe’s coupe, which offers 626 horsepower from 5,000 rpm and a massive 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque from a low 1,350 rpm.

At 2,475 kilograms (5,456 pounds), the outgoing Flying Spur is not exactly light, but the good news a diet is expected from its successor considering the new Continental GT has shaved off 80 kg (176 lbs). That might not seem like a lot given the sedan’s weight, but it’s still something.

Expect the wraps to come off in 2019, following the unveiling of the Continental GT Convertible later this year.

Photos: CarPix