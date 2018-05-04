Hyundai through the voice of its design boss, Luc Donckerwolke, has pledged to put an end to the “boring” design theme. The South Korean marque is off to a great start with the superb Le Fil Rouge unveiled a couple of months ago at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. The swoopy four-door sedan will be followed later this year by another concept that it too will signal the fresh design approach.

Speaking with Autocar, Hyundai designer, Sang-yup Lee, reiterated the company’s plans to retire the Russian doll theme many automakers have been using for a very long time. He argued it’s not a valid solution for the brand because since it has so many models in its global portfolio, it can’t simply create a single design and then adjust it for all body styles and sizes.

He went on to describe the aforementioned Le Fil Rouge as being the “queen” of the firm’s new styling language, while the forthcoming concept will serve as the “bishop.” Explaining this chess analogy reflecting the new styling direction the firm has taken, Sang-yup Lee said:

“You have a king, queen, bishop, knight – they’re all different, but they become a team when they’re all together. This is our strategy. I call it a Hyundai look, not a family look.”

Known as the “Sensuous Sportiness” design theme, the fresh look is inspired by Italian cars from the 60s and 70s and can already be seen to some extent on models such as the all-new Santa Fe, as well as the Nexo and Kona crossovers. Coming in 2019, a new production car (believed to be the Sonata) will take after the sleek concept pictured here.

Meanwhile, the new concept due later in 2018 will try to “add emotional value” like the Le Fil Rouge before it.

