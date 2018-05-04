At $156,700, the M760Li is the most expensive BMW money can buy right now, save for the recently launched $163,300 i8 Roadster. There’s a lot to like about the car, from its V12 engine and an abundance of technology to its luxurious and spacious cabin. The only version currently being sold in the United States goes by the name of M760i, but despite not carrying the “L” in its name, it’s actually the long-wheelbase version.

If for whatever reason you’re not convinced by the standard appearance of the twelve-cylinder luxobarge, there’s one BMW dealer in the United Arab Emirates that always seems to have special configurations of high-end models. Case in point, this particular M760Li was ordered with a look-at-me Santorini Blue exterior and a flashy Fiona Red leather interior.

This is far from being the standard car we were talking about in the beginning as aside from the unusual color choices, it comes with plenty of other upgrades inside and out. Those massive two-tone alloy wheels measuring 21 inches along with the panoramic roof are extra, as is the fancy Rear Executive Lounge Seating Package priced at a hefty $5,750. The latter encompasses an electrically reclining rear seat and footrest, along with a rear-seat entertainment system, and a foldable table, among other goodies.

The only 7 Series model that might be more desirable for some folks than the M760Li would be an M7 for which BMW recently applied for a trademark. Even if there’s going to be one, there’s a good chance it will use the biturbo 4.4-liter V8 rather than the biturbo 6.6-liter V12 shared with Rolls-Royce. By the way, the latter engine could be axed in Europe next year with the 7 Series’ facelift due to the more stringent WLTP cycle.

Photos: BMW Abu Dhabi Motors