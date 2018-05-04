Hands down one of the most beautiful cars to ever grace the automotive world, the Mercedes 300 SL Gullwing is currently enjoying a refresh more than 60 years since the coupe’s discontinuation. Produced between 1954 and 1957 during which 1,400 cars were built, the drop-dead gorgeous coupe can now receive brand new body panels produced in “factory quality.”

Those fortunate enough to own a Gullwing can get in touch with their local Mercedes sales partner to order the necessary body panel by its part number. Only a few parts have been reproduced, with more to come in the near future. For the time being, the three-pointed star can breathe new life into the coupe by fitting the following panels:

Front paneling left: €11,900 (about $14,200);

Front paneling right: €11,900 ($14,200);

Rear paneling left: €14,875 ($17,800);

Rear paneling right: €14,875 ($17,800);

Rear-end center section: €2,975 ($3,600);

Rear-end floor: €8,925 ($10,700).

A certified supplier is in charge of producing the metal parts for Mercedes-Benz Classic and all of the surfaces are electrophoretically painted. Needless to say, all new parts are a perfect match for the 300 SL Gullwing’s body as the components are created after analyzing 3D data of the vehicle’s original body. Wooden mallets are used to form the final shape of all metal parts that will replace the aging and/or damaged panels of the car.

The news about creating new body parts for the Gullwing (W198) follows a similar announcement made mid-March about the 300 SL’s plaid upholstery. The latter is being produced by an original supplier and can be had in the three different patterns that were offered during the car’s short lifespan. With more and more bits and pieces being reproduced, one can't help but wonder whether it would be possible to launch a continuation series as we're sure many deep-pocketed people would line up to claim one.

Source: Mercedes-Benz