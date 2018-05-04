Addressing a very limited crowd considering only 1,400 cars were ever made.
Hands down one of the most beautiful cars to ever grace the automotive world, the Mercedes 300 SL Gullwing is currently enjoying a refresh more than 60 years since the coupe’s discontinuation. Produced between 1954 and 1957 during which 1,400 cars were built, the drop-dead gorgeous coupe can now receive brand new body panels produced in “factory quality.”
Those fortunate enough to own a Gullwing can get in touch with their local Mercedes sales partner to order the necessary body panel by its part number. Only a few parts have been reproduced, with more to come in the near future. For the time being, the three-pointed star can breathe new life into the coupe by fitting the following panels:
- Front paneling left: €11,900 (about $14,200);
- Front paneling right: €11,900 ($14,200);
- Rear paneling left: €14,875 ($17,800);
- Rear paneling right: €14,875 ($17,800);
- Rear-end center section: €2,975 ($3,600);
- Rear-end floor: €8,925 ($10,700).
A certified supplier is in charge of producing the metal parts for Mercedes-Benz Classic and all of the surfaces are electrophoretically painted. Needless to say, all new parts are a perfect match for the 300 SL Gullwing’s body as the components are created after analyzing 3D data of the vehicle’s original body. Wooden mallets are used to form the final shape of all metal parts that will replace the aging and/or damaged panels of the car.
The news about creating new body parts for the Gullwing (W198) follows a similar announcement made mid-March about the 300 SL’s plaid upholstery. The latter is being produced by an original supplier and can be had in the three different patterns that were offered during the car’s short lifespan. With more and more bits and pieces being reproduced, one can't help but wonder whether it would be possible to launch a continuation series as we're sure many deep-pocketed people would line up to claim one.
Source: Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes 300 SL Gullwing new body panels
Optimal accuracy of fit ex-factory: Mercedes-Benz Classic orders the painstaking reproduction of metal body parts for 300 SL “Gullwing”
Key body parts for the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL “ Gullwing” (W 198) are again available in factory quality. They can be ordered by their part number from any Mercedes-Benz sales partner. The production process combines state-of-the-art technology with traditional craftsmanship. It guarantees a high accuracy of fit of the metal parts while minimising the need for subsequent work on the vehicle. Mercedes-Benz Classic developed the process in cooperation with a certified supplier.
Stuttgart. The Mercedes-Benz 300 SL “Gullwing” (W 198) is still one of the world’s dream cars. Between 1954 and 1957, just 1,400 units were built of the famous “Gullwing”, which was voted “ Sports Car of the Century” in 1999. The conservation of these valuable vehicles sometimes requires key body parts. Mercedes-Benz Classic has now reproduced these parts, with others in preparation.
The body parts meet the high standards of Daimler AG and can be ordered by their part number from any Mercedes-Benz sales partner. Their surfaces are electrophoretically painted, which assures the highest technical and visual standards. The prices include VAT.
- Front panelling left (A198 620 03 09 40), 11,900 euros
- Front panelling right (A198 620 04 09 40), 11,900 euros
- Rear panelling left (A198 640 01 09 40), 14,875 euros
- Rear panelling right (A198 640 02 09 40), 14,875 euros
- Rear-end center section (A198 647 00 09 40), 2,975 euros
- Rear-end floor (A198 640 00 61 40), 8,925 euros
The metal parts are produced for Mercedes-Benz Classic by a certified supplier, whose expertise includes the highly complex construction of tools from optimised 3D data from original bodies. Metal parts produced on these tools are then worked into their final shape by hand using wooden mallets – another special process. The result of this symbiosis between state-of-the-art production technology and traditional craftsmanship is a high accuracy of fit that minimises the need for subsequent work on the vehicle.
The precise 3D tool data also provide the basis for quality inspection by means of painstaking false colour comparison. The measuring tool receives the data as a reference and uses false colours to visualise the measured deviations between the desired state and the actual state, thus making it possible for the measurement results to be unambiguously and quickly interpreted.