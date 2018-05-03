The use of thermal imaging in cars to light up the night is not new. Automakers have used the technology to give drivers a view beyond their headlights in hopes of spotting pedestrian or animals that could enter the path of the vehicle and cause a crash. The technology is also being used in cars for assistive driving aids and autonomous testing. Volkswagen is giving Touareg drivers the night vision technology starting with the 2019 model year.

The system works by integrating a thermal (infrared) image camera in the front of the car, which can detect the infrared radiation humans and other living organism emit. This technology sees far beyond your typical high-beam headlight. The system can detect non-concealed pedestrians, cyclists, and larger wild animals ranging from 10 to 130 meters (32 feet to 426 feet).

The system does more than just highlight possible dangers. For people, the system can predict the trajectory of a person and sound an alert of the predicted trajectory enters what Volkswagen calls the “defined corridor.” The corridor is a set of boundaries along the side of the road the system uses to determine if someone or something is in danger of being hit. Information is relayed to the driver through VW’s Digital Cockpit – the Touareg’s digital instrument panel and screen.

Outside the corridor, pedestrians and animals are highlighted in yellow as the thermal image is colored in black and white. Once the objects enter the corridor (or the trajectory predicts they will enter it), the system highlights the target red. When the vehicle is traveling above 31 miles per hour (50 kilometers per hour), and something is detected in the corridor, the system will automatically turn the imaging screen on in the Digital Cockpit and displays the object.

When traveling under 31 mph (50 kph), a red warning signal lights up in the instrument panel when the thermal imaging display isn’t active. If a Touareg is equipped with a head-up display, a warning chime rings as well as a red single. Along with warning the driving, the braking system is pre-set to provide the highest deceleration rate.

Thermal imaging camera system like the one on the Touareg is not foolproof. Instead, they’re a vital tool to help identify dangerous situations sooner. When driving, timing can be the difference between the life and death – or a seriously expensive repair bill if you crash into an animal.

Source: Volkswagen