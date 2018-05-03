After years of teasing and public testing, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan finally debuts May 10. The company’s first SUV is no secret as Rolls has been working on the vehicle for at least three years. To say it’s time to reveal the darn thing is an understatement.

The Cullinan won’t usher in a new design direction for the brand. On the contrary. Instead, the design will follow that of the Rolls-Royce Phantom sedan. That means the SUV will have Rolls’ large grille dominating the front of the vehicle due to the higher hood. Large, rectangular headlights will flank the grille. Under the hood, the Cullinan should receive the Phantom’s biturbo 6.75-liter V12 engine.

Inside, the Cullinan will again share similar parts and appearance with the Phantom. There will be a massive screen atop the center stack. Expect an infinite array of interior color and material combinations as is standard with the bespoke automaker.

While the Cullinan is an SUV, Rolls insists on calling it a high-sided vehicle, just in case owners thought the vehicle was rated for off-road duty. However, the automaker has been caught benchmarking its Cullinan against the Land Rover Range Rover. This isn’t likely a tit-for-tat off-road test. Instead, the company is likely testing luxury, ride, and comfort aspects as Rolls hopes its Cullinan will be one of the most luxurious SUVs in the world.

With a release date imminent, and the final Cullinan testing kicking off last month, production could begin soon. How much will such a large Rolls cost? Well, considering the Phantom, which will share many of its bits with the Cullinan, starts at $450,000, the SUV will likely surpass that in starting price. The ceiling for a Cullinan price tag as each vehicle has a plethora of customizable bits to drive up the cost. The price should far exceed that of its competitors such as the Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography and the Bentley Bentayga.

Stay tuned for the full reveal next week!

Source: Rolls-Royce