You’ll see some crazy stuff in New York City if you’re there long enough. In a city of 8.5 million people, you’re bound to see things that will make you ponder living someplace where there isn’t a subway. So, is a Porsche 919 Hybrid LMP1 car really that odd? Hopefully not because Porsche is taking its 919 on a tribute tour in its retirement, and New York City was its first stop.

Now that Porsche has ushered the 919 into the paddock for good; it's taking the car around the world. While doing so, it’s also making an appearance as an Evo version, bucking from the restraints of LMP1 regulations. It hopes to hit some race tracks and break some records. It’s already done so at Spa-Francorchamps, where the unregulated 919 beat Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 track record from August 26, 2017. The 919 lapped the track in 1.41.770 minutes beating Hamilton’s time by 0.783 seconds.

How did a large, LMP1 car beat an F1 car? Well, now that Porsche is no longer racing in the FIA World Endurance Championship, the automaker could was able to make some modifications to the 919 Hybrid. Porsche engineers were able to increase the powertrain’s combined total output from 900 horsepower to 1,160 hp. That’s an insane increase in power from the same equipment and fuel. It’s amazing what some software updates can do.

32 photos

The Spa-Francorchamps record-breaking attempt happened after Porsche kicked off the 919’s tribute tour in New York City. Over the next five months, Porsche will take the 919 around the world. The next top is Nürburgring May 15. Then there will be a stop somewhere in Europe in June. Then there’s a stop in Asia, back to Spa-Francorchamps in July followed by Goodwood that same month. Brands Hatch and Laguna Seca are in September before the car heads back to Europe in October for its final farewell.

Keep an eye out as Porsche will announce definitely dates and locations as the summer rolls on. More dates could be added as well. This could be your last chance to see the three-time winning Le Mans legend before It disappears.

Source: Porsche via YouTube