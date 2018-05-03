All of the details so far suggest that the next-gen Mercedes-Benz S-Class will be a technological tour-de-force with possible features like cutting-edge adaptive headlights and extensive use of carbon fiber reinforced plastic to lower the big sedan's weight. New information suggests that the vehicle's cabin could feature a bevy of high-tech touches, too.

In terms of the general layout, look at the Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury Concept as a suggestion of what to expect, according to Hartmut Sinkwitz to Car and Driver. The ultra-luxury SUV features pair of wide glass panels (see above), but it's more of a unified solution than current systems because the screens feature the same background. According to Sinkwitz, a similar design appears on the next-gen GLE-Class, too. Mercedes also intends to expand the use of the touchpad control interface from models like the latest A- and E-Class.

"Look for greater uses of both direct and indirect lighting. Look for ambient lighting to expand its presence in the cabin," Sinkwitz told Car and Driver.

The new S-Class will reportedly arrive in 2020. Spy shots still only show heavily camouflaged versions, which makes it difficult to draw any conclusions about the final design. A video showed a test mule with Mercedes' Digital Light headlights that each feature over a million micromirrors that can precisely adjust the brightness to avoid dazzling oncoming vehicles or pedestrians. They can even project the image of upcoming road signs onto the street as a way to give owners an extra reminder.

Source: Car and Driver