Hide press release Show press release

Lotus Launches The New Exige Sport 410

With a stunning combination of raw speed and real-world ability, the Lotus Exige Sport 410 joins a line-up like no other to complete the Exige family of peerless sports cars.

Starting with the revised Exige Sport 350, the comprehensive Exige range now includes the new Exige Sport 410 and culminates with the extreme Exige Cup 430: each at a distinct price point, performance level and degree of motorsport focus.

Developed directly from the tack focused Exige Cup 430, the Exige Sport 410 is designed to be the ultimate road drive, unrivalled in its class.

This latest addition to the Exige range packs the advanced chassis, suspension and powertrain set-up from its more powerful stablemate, the tack focused Exige Cup 430, with a recalibrated engine producing 410 hp (416 PS) at 7,000 rpm and 420 Nm (310 lbft) on tap from 3,000 rpm to 7000 rpm. The high-performance 3.5-litre, supercharged and charge cooled V6 engine combined with a dry weight of just 1,054 kg (lightest possible dry) delivers a class-leading power to weight ratio of 389 hp / tonne, and makes the Exige Sport 410 the lightest V6 Exige ever.

Capable of 0-60 mph in just 3.3 seconds, it records fierce in-gear acceleration before reaching a top speed of 180 mph / 290 km/h (Coupe configuration) – equal to the range-topping Exige Cup 430.

The Exige Sport 410 has been developed to generate 150 kg of downforce, sharing design cues from the Exige Cup 430, adopting a visually arresting revised lightweight front clam panel incorporating wider grilles and carbon fibre air curtains and front splitter.

As with all Lotus cars, the Exige Sport 410 has outstanding handling and lightweight agility engineered into its very DNA. Conveying an extraordinary level of tactility and precision, it’s developed to perform at its very best with maximum enjoyment and driver feedback on the road.

Jean-Marc Gales, CEO, Group Lotus plc said, “With every new Lotus we look to move the bar higher and apply technology and development ideas drawn from top-of-the-range models. Our agility as a company means that the lessons learnt today can quickly be incorporated into the cars of tomorrow and the Exige Sport 410 is a perfect example of this. We have taken the Exige Cup 430, the ultimate track-centric Exige, and developed it into the perfect road orientated sports car, ensuring that we stay ahead of rivals when it comes to cars that deliver a truly engaging analogue driving experience.”

Completing the update to the entire Exige range, the new front clam design also transitions across to the Exige Sport 350, giving a visual refresh to the entry-level model in the Exige line-up.

Both the Exige Sport 410 and Exige Sport 350 are available in Coupe and Roadster configurations, with the Roadster having a lightweight black removable soft-top which can be easily stowed within the car for open-top driving. The Roadster configuration is not available for the Exige Cup 430.

The Exige Sport 410 – forged through development

Reflecting its Sport nomenclature, the new Exige Sport 410 treads the fine balance of cars that retain their focus on road driving yet remain supremely responsive and agile. Whilst Lotus’ Cup variants are developed with circuit driving at heart, the Sport models are tuned to provide the perfect balance of performance, agility and power delivery for the road.

Working from Lotus’ standpoint as the leader in lightweight design, every gram has been justified, from the standard lightweight carbon front splitter and access panel at the front to the carbon side pods, tailgate and wing at the rear.

Distinctive in its appearance, thanks to wider aperture grilles in the new front clam panel, the Exige Sport 410’s revised aero configuration provides total downforce of 150 kg (60 kg at the front and 90 kg at the rear); developed through extensive CFD modelling and wind tunnel testing in order to preserve the car’s handling balance and high-speed stability.

The front splitter helps separate and speed airflow under the car, and the inclusion of air curtain elements into the front clam panel efficiently moves air through to the front wheel cavities to help reduce turbulence and drag created by the front wheels. In addition, the enlarged front clam panel openings, with wider radiator apertures, aid cooling. At the rear, the extended Aluminium diffuser, combined with the new high-mounted wing all contribute to the Exige Sport 410’s enhanced downforce.

The Exige Sport 410 uses the Exige Cup 430’s 3.5-litre supercharged V6 engine with supercharger and water-to-air charge cooler, calibrated to generate 410 hp (416 PS) at 7,000 rpm and 420 Nm (310 lbft) of torque from 3,000 rpm to 7,000 rpm. The latest addition to the range also employs the oil cooler configuration and larger clutch from the Exige Cup 430, perfectly matched to the close-ratio, six-speed manual transmission with exposed-gear-change linkage.

Befitting an industry benchmark, the Exige Sport 410 takes the chassis, suspension and dampers from the Exige Cup 430, re-tuning the three-way adjustable Nitron dampers for a road bias and to suit the car’s revised aerodynamic set-up. These can be customised to the driver’s precise requirements (rebound and low and high-speed compression) along with the Eibach adjustable front and rear anti-roll bars, fitted as standard, which complete the car’s class-leading chassis set-up.

The Exige Sport 410 is fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres (285/30 ZR18 rear and 215/45 ZR17 front), 20 mm wider at the rear deliver improved traction and work in harmony with the car’s ultra-lightweight forged alloy wheels, which are available in either black or silver. Braking is courtesy of AP Racing, with forged, four-piston calipers and performance two-piece J-hook brake discs. With a higher thermal capacity and improved bite, these discs have better debris clearance and impart consistent pedal feel with greater stopping power.

Performance options for the Exige Sport 410 include a full exhaust system in titanium, removing 10 kg from beyond the rear axle, and a number of high-gloss, visible weave carbon fiber components including instrument binnacle, sill covers, barge boards and roof. A host of motorsport-centric options are also available including electrical cut-off and fire extinguisher controls, airbag deletion, a non-airbag steering wheel, 4-point harnesses and a dealer fit FIA compliant roll cage.

Centre of attention in the cabin is Lotus’ acclaimed open-gate manual gearshift design giving quick and precise changes. The fine detailing continues with an Alcantara® steering wheel and Lotus’ own carbon fiber sports seats trimmed with either a combination of Alcantara® and leather or optional full leather, both featuring contrast stitching.

The optional Interior Colour Pack (in a choice of four colours) provides contrasting surrounds to the transmission console, HVAC surround, carbon seat eyelets and electric window bezels. As standard, the centre console and dashboard are trimmed in Alcantara® with the door cards, a combination of Alcantara® and leather. Air conditioning and an integrated entertainment system including iPod® connectivity and Bluetooth® functionality can also be specified.