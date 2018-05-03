Order forms are now open for the 2018 Roush JackHammer Mustang. While the name is, uh, interesting, the performance under the hood is a no-nonsense affair. Roush, the aftermarket tuning company known for jacking up the power of Ford Mustang coupes and convertibles for two decades, has named its latest limited-edition pony car after the company’s founder, Jack Roush.

Roush adds an assortment of goodies to the Mustang. Most notable is the Roush R2650 supercharger that takes the 5.0-liter V8 engine’s output from 460 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque up to 710 hp and 610 lb-ft of torque. Customers can opt for either the six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic; however, the package is only available on the Mustang GT coupe. Underneath the Mustang, Roush adds an adjustable coilover suspension. Continental ExtremeContact Sport tires wrap around gloss-black wheels – the only Roush Mustang to have such wheels.

“The JackHammer is a great option for enthusiasts who want a thrilling driving experience in a Mustang that looks menacing and produces incredible power,” said Jack Roush, Jr., professional race car driver and advanced business strategist for Roush Performance. “What makes this model unique is that before the vehicle leaves our headquarters, we install all the necessary components and machine the front engine cover to make it easy to add our R2650 supercharger package.”

Aside from the performance enhancements, Roush adds several visual updates to let the local car meet regulars know this isn’t your standard Mustang. Upgrades include a new lower grille and chin spoiler, inserts under the turn signals, added slats to the grille vents, a scoop on the rear side windows, and the iconic hockey stick tripe along the side.

Roush offers a five-year/60,000-warranty on the vehicle, which includes the dealer-installed supercharger system. You can configure your Roush JackHammer Mustang now on Roush’s website. The cost for package starts at $14,795, which is on top of the price of the base car. You can order yours now, but Roush will only produce 200 examples of the vehicle.

Source: Roush