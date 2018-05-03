Having been around since 2011, back when it was still called SLK, the SLC is one of the oldest models in Mercedes’ vast lineup. A little over a year ago, rumors emerged about the model’s potential demise, but we haven’t heard anything about the small roadster since then – until now. Speaking with Digital Trends, AMG boss Tobias Moers admitted the company hasn’t made up its mind about the fate of the two-seater hardtop:

“I don’t know, it’s under discussion. Under construction, so to speak.”

We won’t be too surprised if the SLC will be facing the chopping block taking into account AMG is allegedly planning a new standalone model that would go head to head with the Porsche 718 Cayman. Should such a model get the stamp of approval, then it probably wouldn’t make a lot of sense to keep the SLC alive, especially since sales haven’t been exactly great.

While the future of the SLC is up in the air at the moment, the bigger SL will live to see another generation. Moers said it will go back to the model’s roots by making the switch from a grand tourer to a more performance-focused model. He went on to deny the report about AMG being in charge of development:

“I heard about that rumor. That rumor is wrong.”

As a refresher, Daimler chairman announced at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show in March that the all-new SL is going to be a “real wow car, a stunning car,” adding it will be bolder as a way to harken back to the model’s most successful period. It’s not known at this point when it will come out, but we probably won’t see it before the end of the decade.

Source: Digital Trends