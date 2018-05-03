The gorgeous new Volvo V60 is one of the best-looking wagons in the world today and, fortunately, it’s won't be a forbidden fruit for customers in the United States. The model, which is brand new for the 2019 model year, is already available to order in Germany with a starting price of €40,100 and in the United Kingdom for £31,810, and will be at the Swedish company’s dealers in all 50 U.S. states very soon.

In fact, Volvo already has an online configurator for the model, which confirms the wagon will be offered in America in two trim levels – Momentum and Inscription, both powered by a 2.0-liter T6 turbocharged and supercharged gasoline four-cylinder engine with 316 horsepower (235 kilowatts). A plug-in hybrid T8 variant is also planned for the future, but more details on it should be coming shortly. Prices are expected to be announced soon, and meanwhile the 2018 model year V60 is still available with a starting price of $38,250.

Our colleagues at AutoGuide have discovered an interesting option for the new V60. Although it’s not currently available in the online configurator, the wagon is reportedly getting a Blond City Weave Textile Upholstery plaid interior option, which adds plaid upholstered seats fronts, door cards, and beige leather contrasting upholstery – and it looks pretty cool from the official press images of the car. Of course, there are also a number of other upholsteries, including perforated Nappa leather and standard leather in black, white, brown, and Maroon brown.

The engine range for the new V60 is significantly bigger for Europe, where, depending on the market, the wagon will also be offered with frugal four-cylinder diesels (power ranging from 150 hp/110 kW to 190 hp/140 kW) with either a six-speed manual gearbox or an eight-speed automatic. The hybrid version is yet to be introduced.

Source: Volvo via AutoGuide