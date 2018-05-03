487 and 1,537 liters. That’s how much cargo capacity the new Peugeot 508 offers with the rear seats up and down, respectively. Should you need more, you’ll be happy to hear the liftback will be joined by a more practical wagon later this year. Auto Bild has it on good authority the SW will premiere on its home turf in France on the occasion of the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The event kicks off at the beginning of October, but an online reveal in September seems plausible.

It goes without saying the wagon’s styling will echo the appearance of the regular 508, but with a longer roof and an elongated derrière to accommodate a bigger trunk. We’re not expecting Skoda Superb levels of practicality as the 508 SW (or whatever it’s going to be called) will likely put on emphasis on styling rather than offering a best-in-class cargo volume.

Even so, it should bring a decent increase over the standard model, which itself is far more useful than its predecessor after making the switch from a conventional sedan body style to an easier-to-use liftback configuration. Not only that, but the new 508 has a slightly bigger trunk than the model it has replaced (487 vs 473 liters).

Logic tells us engine options will mirror those of the liftback, so expect a turbocharged 1.6-liter gasoline unit with 177 hp and 217 hp, along with 1.5- and 2.0-liter diesels available with 128 hp, 158 hp, and 177 hp. It is believed Peugeot has plans for a beefier 508 with 270 hp on tap coming from the same engine inside the 308 GTi. Let’s just hope it will happen and that the wagon will also be equipped with the punchy 1.6-liter.

Note: Photo above is a speculative render.

Source: Auto Bild