With a massively improved design compared to its predecessor, the new 6 Series Gran Turismo is an interesting choice in the premium segment, especially for customers in the market for a practical car. BMW launched the model last year exclusively with six-cylinder engines for the 630i, 640i gasoline and 630d, 640d diesel models. Starting July, there will be a new entry-level version in the lineup for European markets with a smaller four-cylinder engine.

Powered by a 2.0-liter diesel, the 620d Gran Turismo offers 190 horsepower (140 kilowatts) from 4,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 400 Newton-meters (295 pound-feet) attainable from 1,750 rpm. The turbodiesel punch will enable the new base model to reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in a decent 7.9 seconds en route to a top speed of 137 mph (220 kph).

If you’re wondering about how much the vehicle weighs, the 620d GT tips the scales at 1,765 kilograms (3,891 pounds). It comes exclusively equipped with an eight-speed Steptronic transmission and can be optionally had with the fancier suspension setups, including the air suspension. Customers willing to fork out more money can also have all-wheel steering as well as the Executive Drive system with Active Roll Stabilization.

Equipped with the four-cylinder diesel and the standard 17-inch wheels, the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo will sip 4.8 liters / 100 km (49 mpg) in the combined cycle, which equates to CO 2 emissions of 127 grams / km. Step up to the bigger 18-inch alloys and these will have an impact on efficiency, with fuel consumption rising to 4.9 liters / 100 km (48 mpg) and CO 2 emissions to 128 g/km. Those willing to go all out will be able to go for even larger 20-inch rims.

BMW has not disclosed pricing details for the new 620d Gran Turismo, but surely it will greatly undercut the 630d available at home in Germany from €66,900.

Source: BMW