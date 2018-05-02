While some automakers are running away from compact cars as quickly as they can, Mercedes-Benz is diving headfirst into the production of its fourth-generation A-Class, which started earlier this month. The company also announced seven more compact cars are coming. So, in anticipation, here’s a rendering from X-Tomi Design that could preview just one of those machines – as an A-Class Coupe.

The A-Class rides of Mercedes’ Modular Front Architecture (MFA) with the architecture also underpinning the B-Class, CLA, CLA Shooting Brake, and GLA. That’s five models when you include the A-Class. So, what are the other three? The beautiful rendering shows what you get when you take the C-Class coupe’s styling and shrink it to fit the A-Class chassis.

You can see the greenhouse is inspired by the C-Class including the upward kick toward the tail of the rear window. The scalloped side body and flowing design line along the body accentuate the car’s overall design. It looks stunning with two doors.

As of right now, there is no indication the next three compact cars from Mercedes will be a coupe – or even an A-Class for that matter. With the chassis already underpinning several different models, the other three could easily be one of them. However, that hasn’t stopped us from dreaming. We know a Mercedes-AMG A45 model is coming with a brand-new turbocharged 2.0-liter engine producing more than 400 horsepower, sending that power to a newly developed 4Matic all-wheel-drive system. Imagine all that power and performance in a svelte, compact coupe.

Or maybe the next MFA vehicle we’ll get will satiate our love of wagons – like this other rendering from X-Tomi Design of an A-Class wagon. Whichever one Mercedes decides to produce we’ll be happy.

Rendering: X-Tomi Design via Facebook