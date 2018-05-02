2 May 2018, Barcelona, Spain: Aston Martin and Triton Submarines are pleased to announce successful completion of the design phase for Project Neptune, and the commencement of the first production model ahead of its public unveiling later this year.

Since the announcement of the creative collaboration in September 2017, Aston Martin and Triton have worked meticulously to refine the detailed design of the submersible’s hydrodynamics, body styling and luxurious interior packaging. For a vehicle to wear the iconic Aston Martin wings, it must be equipped with all the performance, beauty and elegance one has come to expect from the British marque. To earn a signature trident, the submersible must be safe, reliable and offer its passengers near 360º visibility. The final design of the submersible is testament to the extraordinary attention to detail of both design teams and reflects the complimentary values of each company.

To mark this key milestone, Project Neptune’s final technical specification was announced today, confirming that the submersible will be able to dive to depths of 500 metres and carry two passengers and a pilot. By improving the hydrodynamic efficiency, reducing frontal area, and increasing the power; the submersible will have an anticipated sprint speed in excess of 5 knots and approximately four times the acceleration of Triton’s flagship 3300/3 model.

Marek Reichman, Aston Martin EVP and Chief Creative Officer commented: “The exterior design of Project Neptune owes a lot to the pursuit of performance. As with the Aston Martin Valkyrie, the hyper-car we are developing with Red Bull Advanced Technologies, we have afforded as much attention to the hydrodynamics of the underside as we have the visible surfaces. Some of that detail may never be seen, but its effect will certainly be felt.

“Project Neptune’s interior was a great challenge. Unlike a sports car where the interiors are installed into an open-sided cabin before the doors are fitted, everything you see inside will be lowered through the upper-hatch and assembled within the completed sphere of the pressure hull. We have been able to present a congruous aesthetic that defies its multi-part complex installation.”

John Ramsay, Chief Technical Officer at Triton Submarines, commented: “The work we have done together on the exterior of the submersible pleases me most. I’m particularly proud of our joint development of the acrylic canopy and iridium coating. The prototypes look incredible, being simultaneously functional and beautiful.

John added: “The interior is quintessentially Aston Martin – a luxurious mix of hand-stitched leather and high-performance carbon fibre, assembled without obstructing the panoramic sight-lines that Triton submersibles are famous for.”

A range of three Designer Specifications created by Aston Martin’s in-house design team demonstrate the breadth of expression available through considered combinations of colour and trim, each accentuating Project Neptune’s sporting, luxury and maritime characteristics. Customisation and personalisation options will be available courtesy of Aston Martin’s bespoke service, Q by Aston Martin.

Aston Martin and Triton Submarines will be welcoming prospective buyers to explore such possibilities at this week’s LYBRA Superyacht Show in Barcelona, Spain. Those wishing to secure one of the remaining build-slots for Project Neptune should contact either their preferred Aston Martin dealer or their nominated Triton Submarine’s representative.