Mention the name Yenko around a hardcore Camaro enthusiast, and you should see them bristle with excitement. Some of the fastest, most potent Camaros of the 1960s wore the name. Today, classic examples are both rare and expensive, but enthusiasts may have a chance to get their hands on a new Yenko Camaro that keeps the hallmarks of the classic.

Currently, General Marketing Capital owns the rights to the licensing rights to Yenko, meaning the name has been put on some modern Camaro cars. However, to mark 50 years of Yenko Camaros, General Marketing Capital is partnering with Brand New Muscle Car to build brand-new 1968 Yenko Camaros this year. The new – er, classic – Camaro cars will be custom built and officially licensed, according to GMAuthority.com. That means they will be added to the Official Yenko Worldwide Registry.

As exciting as the news is, there are few details other than the GMAuthority.com report. Pricing will likely reach into the low six figures, if not more. Power should come from a 450-horsepower 427-cubic-inch V8 engine, as the mill made the Yenko Camaro quite popular

The reason the 427-ci engine became the Yenko calling card was that for some reason General Motors limited the size of the engine the Camaro could have. Don Yenko, of Yenko Chevrolet in Pennsylvania, thought customers would want more, and start putting large V8 engines under the hood that surpassed 400-ci. The rest, they say, is history.

It’ll be cool to get new 1968 Yenko Camaro models. It’s easy to license the name out to a company to take modern-day Camaros, add some badges and branding, and turn up the power. Recreating the those 1968 Yenko Camaros, however, is an honest tribute to Yenko and his famous Camaro muscle cars.

Source: GMAuthority.com