Jack Brabham was, and still is, the only driver to win a Grand Prix championship in a car of his own creation. The Australian passed away in 2014, but today the iconic name returns to circuits in the form of a track-only supercar. Meet the BT62.

Striking isn’t it? This distinctive shape is forged from lightweight carbon fiber to form an aggressive aerodynamic body designed with real motorsport know-how. A large front splitter, trick underbody, large diffuser and a vast rear wing work together to create a McLaren Senna GTR surpassing 2,646 pounds (1,200 kilograms) of downforce. Weighing just 2,143 pounds (972 kg), that’s technically enough downforce for the BT62 to drive upside-down. Between its spokes you find a set of F1-grade carbon-carbon brakes and slick Michelin rubber at each corner.

Within the carbon cocoon are a pair of racing seats that sit low in the chassis. The cockpit is sparse, very reminiscent of a hardcore racer, with just a few comforting patches of Alcantara dotted about the place. Ahead sits a digital driver’s display and a techno-marine racing wheel coated in buttons. A simple grid of switches highlights core functions, everything else is naked carbon and roll cage.

At the heart of this Brabham is a naturally aspirated 5.4-liter V8, a rare thing in today’s world of turbocharging. It kicks out a not insignificant 700 horsepower (522 kilowatts) and 492 lb-ft (667 Newton-meters) of torque. No official 0-62 mph (100 kph) figures have been given, but it’s safe to say that a power-to-weight ratio of 720bhp per metric ton (2,205 pounds) should yield impressive results. All of that performance potential is funneled through to the rear wheels in a bid to “challenge and reward the driver in equal measures.” There are some driver aids such as launch control to help the car get off the line cleanly.

Engineering boss Paul Birch said: "Created from a blank sheet of paper, our first car takes Brabham into an exciting new era, whilst honoring and upholding the marque’s glorious past.” He continued: “The resulting BT62 is a car that demands total engagement and commitment from its driver, delivering immense reward and satisfaction.”

Just 70 examples will be produced to celebrate seven decades of Brabham, the first 35 will feature distinctive colour schemes of Jack Brabham’s race-winning cars. The cost of these rare beasts? One million pounds ($1.35 million at current exchange rates) before local taxes and options.

Brabham also has ambitions of returning to racing, setting its sights on the24 Hours of Le Mans in the near future. Considering that David Brabham is at the helm, himself a Le Mans champion, we’d rate its chances pretty good. One day there might even be the desire to make a Formula One comeback.

Source: Brabham