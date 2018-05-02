No matter what size or powertrain a buyer could want, Mercedes-Benz looks to have a crossover in its lineup to serve the customer's desires. A new spy video provides brief looks at three of the upcoming additions to the SUV lineup by showing the future GLB- and GLS-Class, plus the electrified EQ C.

First, there's a look at the upcoming GLB-Class that fills Mercedes' need for a compact, utilitarian SUV – think of the vehicle as an alternative to the GLA for folks shopping for a tougher looking crossover. The model uses a version of the MFA2 platform that's also underneath the new A-Class. By sharing underpinnings, the models to share the same engines and interior tech, including a digital gauge cluster. Rumors indicate the company might offer both five- and seven-seat variants. Expect the GLB to debut later this year or in early 2019.

Next, the EQ C appears silently motoring down the road. It looks to be around the same size as the GLB but with a more sweeping shape for the roof. Mercedes hasn't said much about the production version of the electric crossover, but the concept featured two electric motors – one at each axle – for a total of 402 horsepower (300 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque. The setup allowed for at least 311 miles (500 kilometers) of driving range.

Finally, the new GLS hits the street, and it bears a family resemblance to the smaller models. The next-gen SUV will be larger but will move to a new platform, which will allow for a loss of weight, too. At the very top of the range, there will likely be an opulent Mercedes-Maybach version that may have cues from the recent Maybach Vision Ultimate Luxury Concept.

Source: walkoART - Videos via YouTube