The engineers at Jaguar Land Rover's Special Vehicles Operations team have admitted that they have been continuing to tweak the XE SV Project 8 into an even better performance sedan. Now, a video has caught the team in the act, including a second, even more hardcore test mule.

This meaner model appears at the beginning and again towards the end of this clip. It features a front splitter that practically scrapes the road. The camouflage makes things hard to see, but the corner intakes in the front fascia might be larger, too. The rear fenders feature a different piece of body cladding than the other test mule, which might allow for even wider wheels back there. The oddest alteration is the wing on the trunk because it's huge. The piece probably makes plenty of downforce but probably at the expense of the driver seeing anything about the rear window.

The Project 8 development squad has been focusing on improving the sedan's handling and braking before its launch. The changes over the original version include improved suspension bushings and stiffer pieces for the springs and engine mounts. The brake pedal allegedly provides better feedback, too. The 5.0-liter supercharged V8 still produces an impressive 592 horsepower (441 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (699 Newton-meters) of torque.

The SVO team deserves credit for continuing to work on the Project 8 because they really don't have to. Of the 300-car production run, Jaguar already has firm orders for 100 of them and has letters of intent for the rest. The crew doesn't have much time to keep up development because the first deliveries begin this summer.

Source: Automotive Mike via YouTube