Porsche has been analyzing the prospects of doing a coupe-fied version of the Cayenne SUV for months and, according to a new report, it will be introduced by the end of the year. The information comes from Germany’s AutoBild.

According to preliminary details, the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe competitor will be launched in the next couple of months and one could speculate the Paris Motor Show this fall is the venue, where the Cayenne Coupe will make its official debut. Not much is known at the moment, but it’s probably safe to assume the attractive SUV with heavily sloped roofline will share its hardware with the regular Cayenne, including the range-topping Turbo version with 550 horsepower (404 kilowatts).

The attached rendering at the top attempts to give a plausible preview of the upcoming premium coupe-SUV. The sloped roofline will have an impact on the amount of headroom for rear passengers, as well as on the trunk’s cargo capacity, but apparently that's what cusomers are looking for these days.

Another surprise by Porsche, according to our colleagues from Germany, could be a revival for the 928 series, scheduled for next year. It’s envisioned as a stylish two-door grand tourer sharing design cues with the impressive Panamera limousine. In fact, the automaker could give its new model a slightly different name, possibly 928, to better differentiate it from its V8 predecessor (pictured below).

Next in line is a fully electric version of the Macan SUV, Porsche’s most successful model on the market today. According to our source, it should arrive in 2022, because the German sports car maker needs a couple of years to prepare its Leipzig plant for production of electric vehicles. The Macan EV will be based on the Premium-Plattform Elektromobilität (PPE) platform and will be offered in three power stages – 215 horsepower (160 kilowatts), 322 hp (240 kW), and 430 hp (320 kW). All three will have a range of about 310 miles (500 kilometers) between two charges.

Source: AutoBild