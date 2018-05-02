We don’t get to talk about the PSA Group’s DS Automobiles premium brand as often as we would like to, but today we are happy to share some pretty big news concerning the company’s agenda. DS is betting big on electrification by announcing plans to launch only hybrids and pure EVs from the middle of the next decade onwards. That’s right, from 2025, all new DS models will be electrified in some way, with some forgoing the combustion engine altogether.

But 2025 is still a long way and to give a taste of what’s to come, DS has prepared a plug-in hybrid combining a gasoline engine with an electric motor. Going by the full name of DS 7 Crossback E-Tense 4x4, the model in question will be a partially electrified version of the regular DS 7 pictured here, a posh and dare we say quite stylish crossover. You’ll have to patiently wait to buy one taking into account deliveries are scheduled to commence towards the end of 2019.

The company was kind enough to share some juicy details about its upcoming plug-in hybrid, saying it will feature four-wheel-drive (as pointed out by the model’s name) and a combined output of 300 horsepower. It’s going to boast an all-electric mode providing a maximum range of 31 miles (50 kilometers) in the more stringent Worldwide harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedure WLTP cycle, which as you are probably aware by now, will replace the overly optimistic NEDC.

In the weeks to come, DS Automobiles will unveil the company’s very first entirely electric model before bringing it to the Paris Motor Show kicking off early October. The identity of the EV has not been disclosed, but it is believed the DS 3 Crossback will get the full electric treatment.

As it would be appropriate for a premium brand, DS will lead the way for the PSA Group’s electrification agenda, which includes 40 electrified models across the five brands: DS, Peugeot, Citroën, and the newly added Opel and Vauxhall.

Source: DS Automobiles