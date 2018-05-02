The company's first pure EV will be revealed in the following weeks.
We don’t get to talk about the PSA Group’s DS Automobiles premium brand as often as we would like to, but today we are happy to share some pretty big news concerning the company’s agenda. DS is betting big on electrification by announcing plans to launch only hybrids and pure EVs from the middle of the next decade onwards. That’s right, from 2025, all new DS models will be electrified in some way, with some forgoing the combustion engine altogether.
But 2025 is still a long way and to give a taste of what’s to come, DS has prepared a plug-in hybrid combining a gasoline engine with an electric motor. Going by the full name of DS 7 Crossback E-Tense 4x4, the model in question will be a partially electrified version of the regular DS 7 pictured here, a posh and dare we say quite stylish crossover. You’ll have to patiently wait to buy one taking into account deliveries are scheduled to commence towards the end of 2019.
The company was kind enough to share some juicy details about its upcoming plug-in hybrid, saying it will feature four-wheel-drive (as pointed out by the model’s name) and a combined output of 300 horsepower. It’s going to boast an all-electric mode providing a maximum range of 31 miles (50 kilometers) in the more stringent Worldwide harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedure WLTP cycle, which as you are probably aware by now, will replace the overly optimistic NEDC.
In the weeks to come, DS Automobiles will unveil the company’s very first entirely electric model before bringing it to the Paris Motor Show kicking off early October. The identity of the EV has not been disclosed, but it is believed the DS 3 Crossback will get the full electric treatment.
As it would be appropriate for a premium brand, DS will lead the way for the PSA Group’s electrification agenda, which includes 40 electrified models across the five brands: DS, Peugeot, Citroën, and the newly added Opel and Vauxhall.
Source: DS Automobiles
2017 DS 7 Crossback
The 2018 Paris ePrix was an opportunity for DS Automobiles to share the details of its electrification strategy.
From 2025 onwards, all new models will be available exclusively in electrified versions, either hybrid or electric.
This strategy is already underway with the arrival of DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 4x4, boasting 300 bhp and 50 km driving range - and the presentation, in a few weeks, of the first 100% electric DS model at the next Paris Motor Show.
For DS, a French brand established in Paris and committed to the Formula E Championship, the ePrix, held this past weekend around the prestigious site of the Hôtel des Invalides, was an opportunity to talk about the strategy for the electrification of its vehicles.
While DS Automobiles has already announced that the second generation of its models would be available in an electrified version (hybrid or electric), its CEO, Yves Bonnefont, revealed that “starting in 2025, each new DS will be launched exclusively with electrified powertrains. Our ambition is very clear: for DS to be among the global leaders in electrified cars on its market. Our strategy is underway with the arrival of DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 4x4, fitted with a hybrid petrol drivetrain and boasting 300 bhp, and the presentation in a few weeks of the first 100% electric DS model. See you at the Paris Motor Show! "
From track to road
the rollout of the DS strategy:
The pioneering DS Automobiles has been committed to Formula E since its beginnings. An avant-gardist in motorsports, it now welcomes the arrival of new, competing brands in the coming seasons. With DS E-TENSE FE 19, its new-generation single-seater developed by the teams of DS PERFORMANCE - its motorsports department, it is the only French brand to be an FIA-approved manufacturer from the 2018/2019 season.
A true testing ground for DS Automobiles, Formula E plays a key role in its strategy for the electrification of its models: the knowledge of electric technology gained is and will be used on its series cars, now and in the coming years.
DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 4x4 will have its first official outing in autumn 2019. It will offer four-wheel drive, 300 bhp and 50 km driving range in zero emission mode (WLTP cycle). For those who can’t wait, customers who order this version of DS 7 CROSSBACK from today onwards will access an exclusive offer*: the chance to take a ride in DS 7 CROSSBACK PureTech 225, Grand Chic version, before the delivery of their DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE 4x4 at the end of 2019;
Starting with DS 7 CROSSBACK, 100% of DS models will be electrified. This is why DS Automobiles will be proud to present its first 100% electric DS model at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. Following on this momentum with, starting in 2025, each new DS model will be available only in electrified versions (either hybrid, 100% electric, or both).
*France only