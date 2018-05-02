The remaining unrestricted sections of Germany’s glorious Autobahn are ideal for people wanting to push their cars to the maximum without having to worry about getting fined and losing their licenses. Doing it at night must be a surreal experience and this one-minute video gives as idea of how it feels like to (legally) hit such speeds on a public road. Carfection’s Henry Catchpole had the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the facelifted Porsche 911 GT3 RS to put the pedal to the metal in order to squeeze every last drop of performance from the naturally aspirated 4.0-liter engine.

After the road in front of him cleared, he then put the flat-six to work and revved it all the way up close to the 9,000 rpm redline. The soundtrack provided by the engine is nothing short of amazing, while the acceleration from the moment when he really starts pushing it (around 81 mph / 130 kph) to 186 mph (300 kph) is equally impressive.

The rear-wheel-drive machine is capable of even more, with Porsche saying the 911 GT3 RS (991.2) will top out at 194 mph (312 kph) after doing the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) run in 3.2 seconds and covering the sprint from 0 to 100 mph (160 kph) in 6.9 seconds.

If for whatever reason you’re thinking the aforementioned 9,000 rpm redline is not remarkable, you’ll be glad to hear Porsche recently hinted it might come out with a road car that will rev all the way up to 9,500 rpm like the track-only mid-engined 911 RSR. It’s also technically possible to increase displacement of the flat-six beyond the 4.0 liters, so the future looks bright for the naturally aspirated engine despite the company’s upcoming electrification push heralded by the Mission E.

