This is how you spend a million dollars on a 1965 Mustang.

We think we can all agree that the Ford Mustang is a classic, specifically the first generation model that was released in 1965. It’s the benchmark of pony cars and definitely a must-have for enthusiasts and patrons alike. So much so, that Ford even licensed the Oklahoma-based Classic Recreations to build the first-ever turn-key versions of the Blue Oval legendary cars such as the Boss 302, Boss 429, and Mach 1 Mustangs.

However, if the recreated versions aren’t good enough for you (and you have a very deep pocket), Timeless Kustoms restored and modified a 1965 Mustang back to its original glory. Well, way beyond the original, I must say.

Aptly named the Vicious Mustang, this amazing work-of-art is heavily modified from its insane exterior kits down to its red interior and massive Ford Performance 5.2-liter Aluminator engine. In fact, one might argue that the modifications were too much since Autotopia LA (the garage where the Vicious Mustang resides) mentioned that the only thing that was carried over from the original 1965 model was its A-pillar.

Still, the final product is hands-down sick and you know what makes it more badass? It produces an insane output of 1,000+ horsepower. Here’s a video from Seen Through Glass to see it in action.

The massive amount of power is made possible through compound forced induction. The Vicious Mustang is equipped with Magnuson MP2300 TVS supercharger for low rpms, which then continues on at higher speeds via the Precision ball bearing biturbos.

Even with this powertrain setup, the Vicious Mustang is street legal. Other mods included by Timeless Kustoms to complement its racecar-like performance are the EMCO CG46 sequential six-speed transmission, Ridetech triple adjustable coilovers manufactured by Art Morrison Enterprises, and 15.5-inch Brembo carbon ceramic rotors.

To see the complete list of the Vicious Mustang modifications, check out the press release section of this article. Oh, by the way, the overall cost of this complete restoration/modification is $1,000,000. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

 

Timeless Kustoms Vicious Mustang

Timeless Kustoms Vicious Mustang
33 photos
Timeless Kustoms Vicious Mustang Timeless Kustoms Vicious Mustang Timeless Kustoms Vicious Mustang Timeless Kustoms Vicious Mustang Timeless Kustoms Vicious Mustang Timeless Kustoms Vicious Mustang Timeless Kustoms Vicious Mustang

Engine:
Ford Performance 5.2L Aluminator Engine
Twin Precision turbos –64/66 Ball Bearing Turbos
Magnuson MP2300 TVS Supercharger
GT350 CNC Ported heads
Custom Darton Mid 3.700 Big Bore Sleeve Kit
Ford Performance Coyote Boss 302 Forged crankshaft
Comp Cams Custom Voodoo Head Camshafts with MMR Billet Cam Adjusters and guides
Manley Performance Custom 2618 Turbo Pistons
Manley Performance Pro-Series I-Beam 300M Connecting Rods
Manley valve springs
Custom MMR Titanium Retainers
ARP Main/Head Studs
Cometic Head and Exhaust Gaskets
Horsepower: 1,000hp+ on E85
Aviaid 4-stage Dry Sump with Billet oil pan
XRP Oil lines / Fuel Lines / Fittings
Custom-built Exhaust by Timeless Kustoms with MagnaFlow Components
Custom built Stainless Steel long-tube headers by Timeless Kustoms with MagnaFlow components and DEI Heat Wrap
Dual Custom Fluidyne Intercoolers
Custom Fluidyne Radiator 
Fuel management:
Dual Aeromotive Eliminator Stealth in-tank Fuel Pumps
Aeromotive Fuel Pressure Regulator DrivetrainClutch: Custom Centerforce DYAD
Transmission: EMCO CG46 Sequential 6-speed
Suspension:
Ridetech Triple adjustable coilovers
Front: C7 Corvette clip manufactured by Art Morrison Enterprises
Rear: Multilink Independent Rear Suspension (IRS) manufactured by Art Morrison Enterprises Strange Engineering Independent 9.75 Aluminum Rear End
Brakes:
Brembo 15.5 Carbon Ceramic Rotors
Front: 6-piston caliper; Rear 4-piston caliper
Wheels and Tires:
Front: Forgeline GT3C centerlock 19”x11”–Kumho Tires ECSTA V720 305/30ZR19
Rear: Forgeline GT3C centerlock 19”x13”- Kumho Tires ECSTA V720 355/30ZR19
Electronics:
MoteC ECU and data acquisition system with GCU
Trunk mounted OPTIMA battery
Replay XD onboard camera system
Aernow Aerbox data broadcast system
Exterior:
Ferrari F-430 inspired rear end diffuser, built by Timeless Kustoms
Dynacorn body panel shells
Mini-tub with 2”custom fender flares by Timeless Kustoms
Ringbrothers billet hood hinges
Interior:
Sparco Seats with DJ Safety Harnesses
DJ Safety Fire Suppression System
Motec Color Dash
Vintage Air A/C system