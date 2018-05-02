We think we can all agree that the Ford Mustang is a classic, specifically the first generation model that was released in 1965. It’s the benchmark of pony cars and definitely a must-have for enthusiasts and patrons alike. So much so, that Ford even licensed the Oklahoma-based Classic Recreations to build the first-ever turn-key versions of the Blue Oval legendary cars such as the Boss 302, Boss 429, and Mach 1 Mustangs.

However, if the recreated versions aren’t good enough for you (and you have a very deep pocket), Timeless Kustoms restored and modified a 1965 Mustang back to its original glory. Well, way beyond the original, I must say.

Aptly named the Vicious Mustang, this amazing work-of-art is heavily modified from its insane exterior kits down to its red interior and massive Ford Performance 5.2-liter Aluminator engine. In fact, one might argue that the modifications were too much since Autotopia LA (the garage where the Vicious Mustang resides) mentioned that the only thing that was carried over from the original 1965 model was its A-pillar.

Still, the final product is hands-down sick and you know what makes it more badass? It produces an insane output of 1,000+ horsepower. Here’s a video from Seen Through Glass to see it in action.

The massive amount of power is made possible through compound forced induction. The Vicious Mustang is equipped with Magnuson MP2300 TVS supercharger for low rpms, which then continues on at higher speeds via the Precision ball bearing biturbos.

Even with this powertrain setup, the Vicious Mustang is street legal. Other mods included by Timeless Kustoms to complement its racecar-like performance are the EMCO CG46 sequential six-speed transmission, Ridetech triple adjustable coilovers manufactured by Art Morrison Enterprises, and 15.5-inch Brembo carbon ceramic rotors.

To see the complete list of the Vicious Mustang modifications, check out the press release section of this article. Oh, by the way, the overall cost of this complete restoration/modification is $1,000,000. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.