On September 20, 2017, Porsche managed to take down the lap record for the fastest production car around the Nürburgring by lapping the challenging track in 6 minutes and 47.3 seconds with the 911 GT2 RS. It looks like the record is now in danger as Lamborghini has apparently set its sights on improving that already amazing performance with its upcoming Aventador Superveloce Jota (SVJ).

We’ve been sharing a great deal of spy shots with the forthcoming flagship from Sant’Agata Bolognese at the Green Hell while undergoing testing, but it seems that Lamborghini was there for another reason. It is believed the naturally aspirated V12 supercar managed to lap the ‘Ring in 6 minutes and 54 minutes or 6.7 seconds slower than the Porsche, but the track conditions were less than ideal.

During the attempt, several other automakers were out on the track, so traffic was certainly an impediment. Not only that, but there were a few cones on a section of the circuit, which certainly took their toll on the SVJ’ lap time. But even so, 6:54 is an impressive result and that probably means that in ideal conditions, the hardcore Aventador will drop well below the 6:50 mark, so the Porsche’s record is at risk of being beaten.

On a related note, Lamborghini also had the mighty Urus “Super SUV” on track and was clocked in at 7 minutes and 47 seconds by enthusiasts that were keeping an eye on what was going on with prototypes belonging to automakers. While the lap time is far from being official, one can’t help but wonder whether another Nürburgring record (for fastest SUV) is in danger considering the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio did it in 7:51.7. However, Lamborghini has said it doesn't really care about setting lap records around the Green Hell with the Urus. Maybe it has changed its mind?

Video: Misha Charoudin / YouTube