With optional equipment, charging the battery takes just over two hours.
Porsche will bring plug-in power to the 2019 Cayenne with the introduction of the new E-Hybrid variant. The SUV will combine a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 and a single electric motor to produce a total of 455 horsepower (339 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque. A 14.1 kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery will give the model a 44-kilometer (27-mile) range in the generally overly optimistic NEDC test.
The Cayenne E-Hybrid's electric motor alone produces 134 hp (100 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque. It also helps the SUV reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 4.7 seconds and achieve a top speed of 157 mph (253 kph).
The only available drivetrain consists of an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. Multiple drive modes let owners decide how the power gets to the ground, include settings for electric-only motoring or Sport Plus for using as much electrical power as necessary for the quickest acceleration.
In standard form, the Cayenne E-Hybrid comes with a 3.6 kW on-board charger and requires 7 hours and 48 minutes to refill the battery from a 230-volt connection running at 10 amps. With the optional 7.2 kW charger and a 230-volt, 32-amp source, the time drops to 2 hours and 18 minutes. A smartphone amp allows owners to schedule charging remotely, and they can pre-set the HVAC settings, too.
Other than the E-Hybrid badge, the only ways to tell the PHEV apart from other Cayenne models will be the Acid Green brake calipers and the extra flap for hiding the charger. Inside, additional settings for the gauge cluster can show state of charge and electricity consumption. Acid Green dials appear on the tachometer and Sport Chrono display. Buyers will get an expanded range of standard equipment, too, that will include the Sport Chrono Package, active suspension management, and Auxiliary Cabin Conditioning.
The E-Hybrid will get Porsche's InnoDrive driver assistance suite as an option. The sophisticated version of adaptive cruise control combines data from sensors and maps to adjust the gearing and use of the electric motor for upcoming corners or elevation changes.
You'll have to be patient to get one of these PHEV performance SUVs. The Cayenne E-Hybrid won't arrive in the United States until early 2019, and they'll carry a base price of $79,900, plus a $1,050 destination fee. All 2019 Cayennes will be available with a few new options, like massaging seats, heated windshield, head-up display, and 22-inch wheels.
Source: Porsche
Atlanta, Georgia. Premiering today, the 2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid solidifies its
place in the lineup while making significant advancements over both the standard
Cayenne and the preceding Cayenne S E-Hybrid it replaces. Those advantages include
more power, quicker acceleration, a faster top speed, and increased electric-only range.
The Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid uses the same three-liter mono-turbo V6 as the
Cayenne, but significantly increases total horsepower and torque by integrating an
electric motor.
The latest Porsche “E-performance” model adopts the same hybrid boost strategy as the
918 Spyder super sports car. By leveraging the instantaneous torque of the electric motor
and the power of a turbocharged V6 gasoline engine, the Cayenne E-Hybrid has an
especially broad power band that improves its acceleration capability. In addition to
enhanced performance, the new 2019 Cayenne E-Hybrid also adds the Sport Chrono
Package, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), and Auxiliary Cabin
Conditioning to its list of standard equipment.
In conjunction with the launch of the 2019 Cayenne E-Hybrid, Porsche will also introduce
several new features to the broader Cayenne model line. They include massaging seats,
a heated windshield, a head-up display, and for the first time in any Porsche, 22-inch
wheels.
Aesthetic changes specific to the Cayenne E-Hybrid are aligned with other current
Porsche plug-in hybrid models. The visual distinctions are Acid Green brake calipers and
matching outlines around all of the badges.
Newest Porsche PHEV Powertrain
The latest Porsche plug-in hybrid includes the third new hybrid powertrain from Porsche
since 2017. It combines a three-liter mono-turbo V6 engine with 335 horsepower and 332
lb-ft of torque with an electric motor that creates 134 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque.
The result is a total system output of 455 horsepower from 5,250 to 6,400 RPM and 516
lb-ft of torque from 1,000 to 3,750 RPM. Acceleration from zero to 60 MPH happens in
4.7 seconds (-0.7 seconds vs. Cayenne S E-Hybrid) on to a ¼ mile time of 13.3 seconds
(-0.9 seconds vs. Cayenne S E-Hybrid) and a top track speed of 157 MPH (+6 MPH vs.
Cayenne S E-Hybrid).
Tiptronic S transmission and new hybrid module
Porsche completely re-engineered the hybrid powertrain componentry at work in the
Cayenne E-Hybrid as compared to the Cayenne S E-Hybrid of the previous generation.
The hybrid module, which is positioned between the engine and eight-speed Tiptronic S
transmission, consists of an electric motor and a separating clutch. In contrast to the
previous electro-hydraulic system with a spindle actuator, the separating clutch is
operated electromechanically for quicker reaction times. The new Tiptronic S transmission, which was developed for the third-generation Cayenne range, offers significantly faster, smoother, and more comfortable shifts. This also leads to a reduced
interruption of tractive force while changing gears. As with other Cayenne models, the top
track speed is reached in sixth gear, leaving the remaining two gears intentionally long
for efficient cruising.
Standard Porsche Traction Management all-wheel drive
With standard Porsche Traction Management (PTM), the Cayenne E-Hybrid has an active
hang-on all-wheel drive system with an electronically regulated, map-controlled multiplate
clutch. With its broad range of torque distribution, the system offers clear benefits in terms
of driving dynamics, agility, traction control and off-road capabilities. Porsche Active
Suspension Management (PASM) is included as standard equipment, though customers
may upgrade to the same three-chamber air suspension system that is offered in the rest
of the Cayenne lineup.
Drive Modes in Detail
As with other Porsche E-performance models, the Cayenne E-Hybrid shares a boost
strategy with the 918 Spyder. By offering a wide range of drive modes, the powertrain is
able to meet a wide range of specific needs ranging from all-electric motoring to high
performance driving.
The Sport Chrono Package, including a mode switch integrated into the steering wheel,
forms part of the standard equipment on the Cayenne E-Hybrid. The mode switch and
the Porsche Communication Management system are used to select the various driving
modes. These include the familiar “Sport” and “Sport Plus” modes from the other Cayenne models equipped with the Sport Chrono Package, while the Cayenne E-Hybrid also adds our hybrid-specific modes: “E-Power”, “Hybrid Auto”, “E-Hold” and “E-Charge”.
E-Power: In “E-Power” mode, the Cayenne E-Hybrid drives up to 44 kilometers, based
on the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC), on electricity alone.
Hybrid Auto: The “Hybrid Auto” mode is a completely new development. When this mode
is selected, the Cayenne changes and combines the drive sources automatically for
ultimate efficiency.
E-Hold: The “E-Hold” mode allows drivers to conserve the current state of charge so they
can later switch to electric (and therefore zero-emissions) mode in an environmental zone
at their destination, for example.
E-Charge: In “E-Charge” mode, the gasoline engine generates more power than is
needed to move the car. The excess energy is channeled into the battery for later use.
Sport and Sport Plus: The highest level of drive performance is made available in the
“Sport” and “Sport Plus” modes. The twin-turbo V8 is active continuously in these modes.
In “Sport” mode, the battery charge is always maintained at a minimum level to ensure
that sufficient boost reserve capacity is available when needed. “Sport Plus” mode is all
about maximum performance. In addition, the battery is charged as quickly as possible
to ensure maximum performance
Battery power: plugging in and taking off
Power is stored in a 14.1 kWh battery pack housed in the rear of the chassis beneath the
load floor. While running on electricity alone, the Cayenne E-Hybrid can travel up to 83
miles per hour and up to 44 kilometers (NEDC). EPA fuel economy figures and electric
range are unannounced at this time.
Battery capacity of the Cayenne E-Hybrid increases by roughly 30 percent to 14.1 kWh
when compared to the preceding model. The liquid-cooled battery consists of eight
modules with 13 prismatic lithium ion cells each. The packaging size of this battery pack
is the same as the battery used in the previous Cayenne S E-Hybrid, but it has improved
energy density.
Using a 230-volt, 32 amp connection and the optional 7.2 kW onboard charger, it is
possible to recharge a fully depleted battery in 2.3 hours. Using a 230-volt connection
with 10 amps and the standard 3.6 kW on-board charger, replenishing a fully depleted
battery requires 7.8 hours. In both cases, the recharging process is quicker with the new
Cayenne E-Hybrid than in prior models.
The charging process is controllable either via Porsche Communication Management
(PCM) or remotely when using the Porsche Connect app. With an enabled smartphone,
owners gain remote access to climate controls, and charge monitoring. All of these
features are included as standard equipment and function even when the ignition switch
is turned off. Porsche Connect can also be used to find and filter charging stations and
set them as a navigation destination.
Mirroring the subtle aesthetic hybrid indicators on the exterior, the cabin features Acid
Green needles on the Sport Chrono dial and the tachometer as well as hybrid-specific
displays in the gauge cluster and within the PCM screen. The displays offer information
about the state of charge, electricity consumption and hybrid-specific drive mode
selections.
Porsche is offering a head-up display for the first time. The full-color projection is
customizable, height-adjustable, and it puts key information including driving speed,
engine speed, driving mode, and navigation information and the current drive mode within
the driver’s direct line of sight.
Models equipped with the Sport Chrono package – such as the Cayenne E-Hybrid – can
see information relevant to the added performance capability including lap times and
cornering g forces. Models equipped with the Off Road package are able to display
similarly relevant information including hillside gradients, steer angle, a compass, and hill
descent control speeds.
Starting with the 2019 Cayenne E-Hybrid, Porsche InnoDrive will also be available. As a
step beyond adaptive cruise control, this system combines already existent traffic sensing
systems with onboard map data. The result is a vehicle that can “look” 1.8 miles ahead
to select gearing intelligently, and that can compute when best to coast and the best
balance between the gasoline and electric portions of the powertrain based on upcoming
corners and changes in grade. The system is also capable of recognizing speed limits
and adjusting vehicle velocity in cases where temporary speed restrictions are in place.
Market launch and pricing
The new Cayenne E-Hybrid is expected to begin arriving at U.S. dealers in early 2019
with a base MSRP of $79,900 excluding options and the $1,050 delivery, processing and
handling fee.
