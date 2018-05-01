Demon versus Hellcat, Challenger versus Challenger — it’s the muscle car matchup we’ve all been waiting for. The coupes are two of the most powerful cars on the planet, the Demon producing as much as 840 horsepower and the Hellcat pumping out 707 horsepower, and finally someone has managed to coral them both on a drag strip.

The video was uploaded by the YouTube channel Wheels, and shows the two cars head-to-head at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway drag strip. It appears the two vehicles are completely stock (no word on whether the optional 840-hp package on the Demon has been equipped or if it has the standard 808-hp output). The Demon is wearing a sinister silver finish, while the Hellcat is coated in jet black. So, how do they stack up?

Off the line, the Hellcat appears to get a bit of a jump over the Demon. The 707-hp coupe can sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 3.6 seconds with an automatic gearbox. But the lead doesn’t hold as the Demon uses all 808 horses (we assume) to gain a commanding two-car-length lead over the Hellcat. That lead carries all the way to the finish line, where the Demon takes home the prize.

In first place, Demon finishes with a time of 10.07 seconds at 133.84 mph, while the Hellcat does it in a still impressive 11.09 seconds at 124.22 mph. In this case, it appears that the extra 101 hp were worth the more expensive asking price. The Dodge Challenger Hellcat starts at $64,000, while the Demon can be had for $85,000… assuming you can get your hands on one of the mere 3,300 that will be built.

Source: Wheels via YouTube via The Drive