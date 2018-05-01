They will just “look and feel different.”

Ford will be revising is U.S. model lineup entirely in the next couple of years. Later this month, the current generation Focus will be discontinued, while next year the production of the Fiesta and Taurus will also come to an end. Eventually, the Blue oval brand will offer only two cars, the Mustang and the crossover-inspired Focus Active imported from China.

More about Ford's future plans:

This new strategy raises concerns for some Ford dealers, who are afraid that they won’t have enough affordable and entry-level vehicles to offer their customers. However, Jim Farley, Ford president of global markets, told The Detroit News the decision to cut back sedans and subcompacts won’t leave the brand without affordable options.

2018 Ford EcoSport: First Drive
“Affordability is really always a part of our brand promise,” Farley explained. “The price point that’s affordable to most Americans is still important. Our ambition is to grow and hit all the price points. The only thing that’s changing is how they’re going to look.”

Simply put, Ford will continue to offer affordable and efficient vehicle, but they will be mostly crossovers. Farley gave the EcoSport as an example for one affordable option today with its base price of $19,995 for the 2018 model year. The gaps at the lower end of the price spectrum will be filled by the Focus Active and the upcoming entry-level off-road vehicle.

2020 Ford Focus Active
2019 Ford Focus Active
2019 Ford Focus Active
2019 Ford Focus
2019 Ford Focus
Ford Focus hot version prototype spy photos
Ford Focus hot version prototype spy photos
2019 Ford Focus Trend Trim
2019 Ford Focus Trend Trim
2019 Ford Focus Side-By-Side
2019 Ford Focus Side-By-Side
2019 Ford Focus teaser images
2019 Ford Focus teaser images

Today, the cheapest Ford money can buy in the United States, the Fiesta, costs $14,205, followed by the Focus which starts at $17,950. For a comparison, the Escape SUV now starts at $23,940, while the F-150 pickup costs at least $27,705.

Interestingly, Farley promised current Fusion customers will get “a great new product” and the automaker has “some really great ideas” for its replacement. The sedan could return to Ford’s lineup with a completely different silhouette, according to some reports. In addition, the manufacturer will also sell “a variety of models that will have sedan or better-than-sedan fuel economy,” but they’re just going to “look and feel different.”

Source: The Detroit News

2018 Ford EcoSport: First Drive

2018 Ford EcoSport: First Drive
2018 Ford EcoSport Storm: First Drive
2018 Ford EcoSport Storm: First Drive
2018 Ford EcoSport (Euro-spec)
2018 Ford EcoSport (Euro-spec)
2018 Ford EcoSport in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
2018 Ford EcoSport in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Ford Explorer and EcoSport infotainment capabilities
Ford Explorer and EcoSport infotainment capabilities
2014 Ford EcoSport Storm concept
2014 Ford EcoSport Storm concept
Ford EcoSport: LA 2016
Ford EcoSport: LA 2016
