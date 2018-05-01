There’s certainly no shortage of spy videos with Porsche’s forthcoming race cars as after seeing the updated 911 GT3 R, a mysterious GT2 RS-based prototype, and the revised 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport, time has come to have a look at the 911 RSR. Originally unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November 2016, it looks like the mid-engined Nine Eleven is already gearing up for an update.

After taking part in the LM-GTE category last year, the single-seater racer is about to get a newly developed exhaust system judging by what this screaming prototype was flaunting during its high-speed test at the Monza track in Italy. Compared to the 2017-spec car (pictured at the end) which had the exhaust tips mounted towards the corners of the rear bumper, the 2018 model appears to be featuring the two tips in the middle.

And then there’s the incredible sound. The flat-six 4.0-liter engine mounted ahead of the rear axle provides music to our ears, especially after cranking up the volume. Upshifts and particularly the downshifts of the sequential six-speed gearbox are positively glorious, as is the brutal acceleration through the corners.

As a refresher, the 911 RSR has a minimum weight of just 2,740 pounds (1,243 kilograms) as per the regulations and is powered by a naturally aspirated engine with approximately 510 hp (375 kW) on tap. It goes without saying that output depends on the restrictor required by the series rules in which it competes. It looks like the upcoming 2018-spec car will be keeping the gargantuan rear diffuser and the same configuration of that massive wing - likely visible from the moon. Aside from gaining a new exhaust, the 2018 Porsche 911 RSR could feature an assortment of aerodynamic tweaks to make the body even sleeker.

Now, where’s that road-regal mid-engined 911 we’re all waiting for? At the RSR’s unveiling in L.A., Porsche did admit such a version would be possible in the mid-term, so we won’t be too surprised if the upcoming 992-gen model will eventually move the engine’s location by pushing it forwards, in front of the rear wheels.

Video: NM2255 Car HD Videos / YouTube

