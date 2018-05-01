Our favorite YouTuber, Shmee150, is back on air with a new video, highlighting the amazing Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing. And it’s not just any 300 SL Gullwing, but the one Shmee will be driving during this year’s Mille Miglia classic rally next month. He will enjoy it for approximately 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers) from Brescia to Rome and back on Italy’s highways and beautiful mountain roads.

The 300 SL Gullwing is one of the most iconic cars Mercedes has even built. It is produced between 1954 and 1957 and features a 3.0-liter inline-six engine, fitted with a mechanical direct fuel injection from Bosch. Generating about 215 horsepower (158 kilowatts), the motor is mated to a four-speed manual gearbox and is capable of accelerating the car to up to 160 miles per hour (260 kilometers per hour).

The car Shmee will be driving is assembled in 1955 and is actually one of the first 300SL Gullwings, so it’s basically more than double the age of the video blogger. It has run 30 Mille Miglia rallies so far and is now owned by the Mercedes-Benz Museum, run by the Mercedes-Benz Classics division.

In this new video, Shmee meets the car for the first time and takes it for a short ride. It’s really interesting to see how noisy and primitive it is, but, as he points out, it’s actually very easy to drive. The steering wheel is obviously huge, but it’s not uncomfortable, it’s very gentle. In general, “it drives very normally, kind of like a modern car.” This 300SL Gullwing costs approximately €1.75 million, or roughly $2.1 million at the current exchange rates.

This year’s Mille Miglia begins on 16 May and runs from Brescia via Cervia down to Rome and then the return leg back towards Brescia via Parma. Four days, more than 500 classic cars built between 1927 and 1957, and thousands of happy viewers.

Note: The car in the gallery below is not Shmee's 300 SL Gullwing.

Source: Shmee150 on YouTube