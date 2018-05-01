The most important addition is an electrically operated dual-panel sunroof.
Plenty of spy shots have been showing that Fiat is working on a mid-cycle refresh for its somewhat cutesy 500X, and to ease the wait, the current version is being given a mild update. Meet the Blue Sky Edition, which isn’t a special edition in the traditional sense as it’s actually a package available exclusively for the Pop model upon which is based. If you want this version, bear in mind you will be stuck with the nine-speed automatic transmission.
So, what’s new? It’s essentially a more generously equipped version of the 500X Pop and comes with niceties such as automatic headlights, dual-panel electrically operated sunroof, 17-inch alloy wheels, and fog lights. While these goodies might not make you rush into your local Fiat dealer to place an order, the small crossover has also received a plethora of satin chrome accents noticeable on the door handles and side mirror caps.
These “premium touches” as described by the Italian marque have also been applied onto the fog lamp and taillight bezels, as well as on the side mouldings, the liftgate handle, and even on the badges. Customers will get to pick from one of the following four colors: Nero Cinema (Black Clear Coat) and Grigio Graphite (Graphite Grey), Bianco Gelato (White Clear Coat), and obviously this Blue Sky Metallic shade.
There’s not much to say about the interior (images not currently available), but Fiat does mention it has added model-exclusive cloth seats with a blue pattern, along with more blue for the instrument panel.
Available for both front- and rear-wheel-drive versions of the 500X Pop, the Blue Sky Edition package costs an extra $1,495 for the former and $1,195 for the latter. It will hit Fiat dealers (known as studios) in the United States this spring.
Source: Fiat
Available on Fiat 500X Pop models with the nine-speed automatic transmission, the Blue Sky Edition further accentuates the ability for FIAT customers to show off their style and personality, while tackling all weather conditions and terrain.
“With all-wheel-drive confidence, best-in-class torque and room for five, the Fiat 500X is fun to drive and wrapped in iconic Italian design,” said Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brands – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. “The new Blue Sky Edition offers yet another unique customization option for our Fiat 500X customers.”
2018 Fiat 500X Blue Sky Edition
The 2018 Fiat 500X Blue Sky Edition includes exterior features such as automatic headlamps, fog lamps and 17-inch aluminum wheels – on front-wheel-drive models. In addition, premium touches include satin chrome mirror caps, door handles, body-side moldings, fog-lamp bezels, front and rear badges, tail lamp bezels and liftgate handle.
The interior features a blue-toned environment with unique blue-patterned cloth seats, blue instrument panel and a dual-pane powered sunroof.
The 2018 Fiat 500X Blue Sky Edition is available with four exterior paint colors: Bianco Gelato (White Clear Coat), Blue Sky Metallic, Nero Cinema (Black Clear Coat) and Grigio Graphite (Graphite Grey).
The Blue Sky Edition package is available for $1,495 on front-wheel-drive models and $1,195 on all-wheel-drive models, which start at $19,995 and $23,890 U.S. MSRP, respectively, excluding destination.
The Fiat 500X Blue Sky Edition will be arriving in FIAT studios this spring.