Porsche seems to have a thing with the Monza race track. Late last year, Porsche took to the famed track in a mysterious 911 prototype. We couldn’t peg what the German automaker was planning as the car blended elements of the GT2 RS and GT3 RS. Then the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport made an appearance at the track this month. Now, we have a 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 R testing – and it sounds glorious. If the massive rear wing doesn’t give away the cars track-only intentions, just listen to the flat-six engine roar.

If the new GT3 R is anything like its predecessor, it will pack the power. The current model sports a 4.0-liter flat-six engine making a monstrous 500 horsepower tucked in the rear, sending power to the wheels through a six-speed sequential gearbox. The prototype sports several features found on the current model, such as the air vents over the front wheels to help increase downforce.

Differences between the prototype and the current car are noticeable on the front bumper. The Monza test mule has a larger opening for the radiator, which is now flanked by larger side openings. In the video, you can see the chunky front chin spoiler returns. However, on the corners of the bumper are now canards – a new element to enhance aerodynamics. The rear has two massive vents behind the rear wheels, a rear diffuser, and that huge wing that stretches the entire width of the car. You can probably see that thing from space.

With the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 R already out testing, it’s only a matter of time before Porsche makes the new race car official. Horsepower could see a bump up, while overall performance increases as well. You don’t make a new race car that’s worse than the one before it. You refine the vehicle as you attempt to achieve perfection. Until the 9111 GT3 R is official, you can enjoy its sound as it rockets around Monza. Considering these cars aren’t cheap, this may be as close as you get to one.

Source: MattyB727 – Car Videos