The 2019 Ram 1500 has one of the best interior's on the market, according to Ward's Auto, and Motor1.com's Seyth Miersma reports that it's a pretty great truck all around in his First Drive. While the pickup sits in the top of the class, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is having trouble ramping up production of them, according to Automotive News. The company is already allocating $300 million to take care of the problems.

FCA boss Sergio Marchionne told Automotive News that the Ram 1500's Sterling Heights Assembly plant is "probably running today at 60 percent of cycle. That's not where we need to be. We allowed enough time in 2017 to get that installation up, but it's proven to be challenging."

Multiple factors are allegedly causing the delay. Some workers still need further training to build the trucks, and the factory's upgrades are reportedly still under construction, Automotive News reports.

The new mild-hybrid variants seem to have the biggest production challenges because dealers are not yet receiving them in significant quantities yet. Only the trucks with the previously available 5.7-liter Hemi V8 are widely available. FCA now has its factory running 20 hours a day and seven days a week to get things back up to speed.

Ram debuted the significantly updated 1500 at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The latest truck is as much as 225 pounds (102 kilograms) lighter than the previous generation. The company also adds two mild-hybrid powertrains. The standard variant is a 3.6-liter V6 with 305 horsepower (227 kilowatts) and 269 pound-feet (365 newton-meters) of torque. The V8 version produces 395 hp (295 kW) and 410 lb-ft (556 Nm). As of this writing, the EPA doesn't yet have official fuel economy ratings for either mild hybrid setup, though.

Inside, the new 1500 is more spacious and features big storage bins for stowing large items. Top-trim trucks feature a 12-inch infotainment display, too.

Source: Automotive News