Land Rover today is celebrating its 70th anniversary; the first-ever Land Rover was shown at the 1948 Amsterdam Motor Show. Fans of the brand are affectionately calling it World Land Rover Day, and using the hashtag #LandRover70Years on social media. In honor of the unofficial holiday, the company will be celebrating at its U.S. headquarters in Mahwah, New Jersey, with hundreds of employees and even members of the winning 1995 American Camel Trophy U.S. team coming out for the event.

Alongside its American celebration, Land Rover will also be livestreaming on Facebook and YouTube from its Jaguar Land Rover Classic Facility in the U.K. The clip above is a quick teaser for the full video. There, the company will show off a number of Land Rover products – as well as the people who helped create them – honoring seven decades of adventure.

The livestream will kick off at 3:00 PM EST / 7:00 PM GMT. In the meantime, check out the video Land Rover launched on its YouTube channel, entitled "70 Years Young."