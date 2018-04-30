Porsche Exclusive's latest project has the German brand's in-house personalization team giving a 911 S Cabriolet a gorgeous, retro-tinged color combination. The body wears GT Silver Metallic with a subtle satin finish, and the interior features lots of the boozy shade Bordeaux Red. The mix of shades is immediately reminiscent of what you might find on especially attractive examples of the 356 Speedster.

The GT Silver Metallic is attractive enough, but the crimson interior is this convertible's real highlight and shows particularly well with the top down. The stitched leather features prominently throughout the cabin. However, Porsche Exclusive breaks up the color by using black leather on spots like the center section of the seats, middle of the steering wheel, and gearshift boot. The body's silver hue also appears on the trim panel that goes across the dashboard and on the doors.

On the outside, Porsche Exclusive installs a few understated visual touches. The wheels feature five sets of dual spokes with machined faces and black details. There are 911 Carrera S badges on the lower portions of the doors and on the tail. The rear showcases the Sport Exhaust that moves the outlets closer to the vehicle's center, and Porsche Exclusive installs a body-color panel around them for a more unified look.

Porsche Exclusive's Facebook post about this car makes no mention of the powertrain. However, anyone making use of the team's personalization service would likely add the 3.0 S Powerkit and Sport Package, too. These options boost the 3.0-liter turbocharged boxer six's output to 450 horsepower (336 kilowatts) and adds rear axle steering.

If a Porsche Exclusive customer wants an even more special droptop from the division, it might be worth waiting for the upcoming 911 Speedster (gallery above). The model features a revised roof and rear deck to create the sleeker appearance, but production numbers might be extremely low. Look for the limited-edition convertible to arrive before the end of the year as a stylish farewell to the current generation of 911.

Source: Porsche via Facebook